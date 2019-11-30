WINCHESTER — Four young women from the Winchester area have been selected to serve as Maids in the Court of Queen Shenandoah XCIII during the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, April 24 through May 3.
The Maids are Elia Maria Norton, Yeakley Eden Pullen, Margaret Wyndham Smith, and Sarah Katherine Smith.
Elia Maria Norton is the granddaughter of B.J. Dove of Winchester. She is also the great granddaughter of Polly Manuel of Winchester and the late Eddie Manuel. Elia is a freshman at Lord Fairfax Community College majoring in Early Childhood Education. She is a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church. Elia has been an active member in the Girl Scout Organization for 13 years and has received a lifetime membership. Elia is a 2019 graduate of John Handley High School. She was a member of the Handley Color Guard and participated with Girls on the Run as a Junior Coach, running buddy, and runner. She also participated in Winchester Public School’s system-wide musicals for seven years. Elia has volunteered with the Kids Club of the Northern Shenandoah Valley and the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival on the Tent/Event, Bluegrass and Bloomers committees.
Yeakley Eden Pullen is the daughter of Crystal and Adrian Pullen of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Robert Zydelis, Mary Ann Pullen, and Pressley Pullen Jr., all of Winchester, and the late Barbara Zydelis. Yeakley is a freshman at The University of Alabama majoring in Kinesiology. She is a member of Delta Zeta sorority and is a weekly mentor with Al’s Pals, a mentoring program for at-risk youth in Tuscaloosa.
Yeakley is a 2019 graduate of James Wood High School. She was a four-year Varsity soccer letter recipient and three-year Varsity volleyball letter recipient. She served as a Captain her senior year, and was named First Team All-Area Libero during her junior and senior years. Additionally, she was a member of the National Honor Society, Varsity Club, and Key Club. Yeakley also served as an Apple Pie Ridge Elementary mentor.
Margaret Wyndham Smith is the daughter of Katherine and Randall Smith of Henrico. She is the granddaughter of Sandra and Frank Armstrong of Winchester, Patricia Smith of Henrico, and the late Steve Smith. Margaret is a freshman at John Tyler Community College majoring in General Studies. Margaret is a 2017 graduate of Douglas Southall Freeman High School where she received three Varsity swim letters and was a member of the National Beta Club. She was a member of The Village Dance Studio Performing Company for seven years. Margaret has worked in childcare full-time for two years and enjoys photography as a hobby.
Margaret’s mother, Katherine Armstrong Smith, was a Little Maid in the court of Queen Shenandoah XLIV, Miss Juliana Shepard, and a Maid of Honor to Queen Shenandoah LVI, Miss Dana Lee Connors. Her maternal grandparents, Sandra and Frank Armstrong, were Festival presidents from 1981 to 1982 and 1968 to 1969, respectively.
Sarah Katherine Smith is the daughter of Katherine and Randall Smith of Henrico. She is the granddaughter of Sandra and Frank Armstrong of Winchester, Patricia Smith of Henrico, and the late Steve Smith. Sarah is a first year student at the University of Virginia with an undecided major. She is a member of the Virginia Alpine Ski and Snowboard Team. Sarah graduated from Glen Allen High School Center for Education and Human Development in 2019. She was a four-year Varsity gymnastics letter recipient and a two-year Varsity tennis letter recipient. Additionally, she was a member of the National Honor Society, Art Honor Society, Math Honor Society, and Spanish Honor Society.
The Maids will participate in the Coronation Ceremony of Queen Shenandoah XCIII at John Handley High School and will ride on the Queen’s float in the Grand Feature Parade.
