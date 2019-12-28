Six boys have been selected to serve as Pages in the Court of Queen Shenandoah XCIII during the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, April 24 through May 3.
The Pages are Eli Logan Cornwell, Lyle Townes Dunfee, Jacob Hudson Luebcke, Jace Scott Schiavone, Logan James Slonaker and Jackson Douglas Wolfe.
Eli Logan Cornwell is the son of Sarah and Jason Cornwell of Middletown. He is the grandson of Rodney and Jean Pavloski of Tuscumbia, Ala., Warren Cornwell of Middletown, and the late Pamela Cornwell. Eli is a second-grade student at Legacy Christian Academy. He participated in Frederick County National Little League and attends Cornerstone Christian Fellowship. Eli enjoys wrestling and participates in Red Lion wrestling.
Lyle Townes Dunfee is the son of Elyssa and Gene Dunfee of Charlottesville. He is the grandson of Barbara and George Van Osten of Winchester and Peggy and Bill Dunfee of Vineland, N.J. Lyle is a first-grade student at Greenbrier Elementary School. He participates in soccer, running club, gymnastics, swim team, and basketball. He enjoys reading, playing games, cooking, and hiking. His mother was a Maid of Honor in the court of Queen Shenandoah LXXII, Amanda Davies. His maternal grandmother is the current Co-Chair of the festival Queen and Court Department.
Jacob Hudson Luebcke is the son of Carrie and Christopher Luebcke of Stephenson. He is the grandson of Ben and Jean Hallam of Stephenson, Henry “Took” Kern of Winchester, Lois Mitchell of St. Augustine, Fla., and Nicholas Luebcke of New Windsor, N.Y. Jacob is a second-grade student at Stonewall Elementary School. He participates in soccer with Blue Ridge United and enjoys playing with Legos. His maternal grandmother was a Maid of Honor in the court of Queen Shenandoah XLI, Barbara Anne Eisenhower. His mother was a Princess in the court of Queen Shenandoah LXVI, Elizabeth Noelle Dienert.
Jace Scott Schiavone is the son of Jessica Shimp and Josiah Shiavone, both of Winchester. He is the grandson of Karen and Jeffrey Shimp and Rosie and Daniel Schiavone, all of Winchester. Jace is a first-grade student at Sacred Heart Academy. He is a member of Sacred Heart Church and the Winchester Swim Team. He enjoys swimming, biking, hiking, and playing with friends and family.
Logan James Slonaker is the son of Andrea Bowen of Stephens City and Jeffrey Slonaker of Winchester. He is the grandson of Patty and Mark Taylor and Roger Varner, all of Stephens City and Nancy and Kermit Slonaker of Winchester. Logan is a second-grade student at Bass Hoover Elementary School. Logan participates in martial arts.
Jackson Douglas Wolfe is the son of Kelly and Kevin Wolfe of Winchester. He is the grandson of Andrea and Douglass Koenker and Anne and Robert Wolfe, both of Winchester, and Peggy and Lawrence White of Berryville. Jackson is a first-grade student at Sacred Heart Academy. Jackson is a Cub Scout in Pack Two of Winchester and participates in martial arts at Boyce’s Martial Arts. He also studies piano and swims for the Stonebrook Stingrays.
The Pages will participate in the Coronation Ceremony of Queen Shenandoah XCIII on May 1 at John Handley High School and will ride on the Queen’s float in the Grand Feature Parade on May 2.
