WINCHESTER — A brightly illuminated Ferris wheel towering behind the Ward Plaza shopping center at 2260 Valley Ave. is a sure indication the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival is officially underway.
The 80-foot-tall Ferris wheel is among dozens of rides, games and food stands available to Apple Blossom fans from New York-based Powers Great American Midways, the same company that has staged the festival carnival for a quarter of a century.
“We’re excited to be back again this year,” said company spokesman Marc Janis, who noted that in the past 25 years, the only time Powers Great American Midways didn’t stage the Apple Blossom carnival was in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the festival’s cancellation.
Festival officials have touted the safety and professionalism of Powers Great American Midways and its employees. According to the festival’s website, thebloom.com, carnival workers are only hired after taking drug tests and submitting to background checks, and employees are randomly drug tested throughout the year. Additionally, carnival staff are not allowed to smoke on the midways.
Powers Great American Midways, which has earned safety awards from the commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the state of North Carolina, has set up 26 carnival rides behind Ward Plaza for people of all ages. Some of the top ones, Janis said on Thursday, are the Sky Hawk, which lifts people 100 feet in the air and spins them ‘round and ‘round, and the Itsy Bitsy Spider Wheel, which is the Ferris wheel easily seen from Valley Avenue.
Other rides at the Apple Blossom Festival carnival range from tame but fun to wild and hairy. Among them are the Dodgem bumper cars, Pirates Island slide, Grand Carousel merry-go-round, Crazy Chopper helicopter experience and the classic The Sizzler, which whips riders back and forth at high speeds.
“And of course, we’ve got all the family friendly games and the classic foods — funnel cake, Italian sausage, pizza, cotton candy,” Janis said.
In years past, carnival attendees have been able to purchase coupons for individual rides, but that won’t be the case this year because no coupons will be sold. Instead, organizers are only offering a $30 pass that allows users to enjoy all the rides they want from opening to close. Passes are only valid for the day they were issued, and the only form of payment that will be accepted is cash.
There is no admission fee for the carnival, so if you don’t want to enjoy the rides, you can take in the sights and sounds at no charge. The only added expense would be food and games for those who choose to partake. Janis said those vendors accept cash and credit cards.
The carnival opens today at 5 p.m. and will welcome guests until 11 p.m. After today, the operating schedule is:
Saturday — Noon-11 p.m.
Sunday — Noon-10 p.m.
Monday — Closed
Tuesday-Friday — 5-11 p.m.
April 30 — Noon-11 p.m.
May 1 — Noon-7 p.m.
“The weather looks good so we think it’s going to be a great event,” Janis said. “We always enjoy The Bloom.”
For more information on the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival carnival, visit thebloom.com or powersgreatamericanmidways.com.
