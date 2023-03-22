WINCHESTER — It's hard to be a military child. Building lasting friendships is difficult because your family moves every two or three years, you always play second fiddle to your enlisted mom or dad, and there are long spans of time when at least one parent isn't home because he or she has been deployed.
In 1986, the U.S. Department of Defense created a commemoration, the Month of the Military Child, which designated April as a time to celebrate the children of the men and women who serve in America's armed forces.
The Pentagon estimates there are 1.6 million children, from infant to age 22, who are the sons and daughters of military parents on active duty or in the reserves. Some of those kids live in the Northern Shenandoah Valley, but they have never been treated to a Month of the Military Child celebration because none has ever been held in this area.
That's about to change. A free Family Fun Festival to recognize the Month of the Military Child will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 29 at the Brandt Student Center on the campus of Shenandoah University in Winchester.
"I'm bringing together as many nonprofits and supporters as I can to start something here and see if it will grow," said 15-year Navy veteran Leandra Ganci Stotler, who is organizing the festival on behalf of the nonprofit organization Save the Children in Washington, D.C., where she works as a senior managing director.
Stotler is partnering with the local recruitment offices of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and National Guard, and Shenandoah University is donating use of its facilities, to make sure local children of military personnel and veterans have a day to just be kids without worrying about all the other stressors in their lives.
On Tuesday afternoon, Stotler was joined by Cpl. Casey Stewart and Sgt. Bobby Hucks of the Army National Guard, as well as Sgts. Anna Tarsia and Timothy Stowes of the U.S. Army, for a walk through the Brandt Student Center so they could strategize where they'll place Family Fun Festival games, giveaways, performers, information tables, auction items and more.
"We have almost 20 different nonprofits, vendors, supporters, as well as all the armed forces recruiters, coming together to give the whole community a fun day," Stotler said.
The rallying point will be the main lobby of the Brandt Student Center, which connects to a long hallway that Stotler said will be filled with displays and tables set up by groups including the empowerment organization for young women called Girls on the Run and the suicide-prevention nonprofit called Kimonos for Kai. Additionally, representatives from Disabled American Veterans, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion and more will be on hand to answer questions and provide information.
"This is going to be Resource Row," Stotler said of the hallway in the Brandt Student Center, "and of course, there will be a lot of swag and giveaways."
The student center's Ferrari Room will have activities and games for young people offered by Save the Children and Winchester Little Theatre. Parents won't have to worry too much about letting their kids play on their own, Stotler said, because the Winchester Police Department will also be there "just for extra, extra security for the children."
In the outdoor area behind the Brandt Student Center, magician Kevin Owens and the band Souled Out will entertain festival guests, and Ridgeside K9 LLC will have about a dozen therapy and service dogs for kids to pet. There will also be a centralized location where all the military recruiters will be available to speak with attendees and hand out freebies.
On a nearby athletic field and running track, an obstacle course will be set up for children to run on their own or with their parents, and a rock-climbing wall provided by the National Guard will be available for the older kids. Attendees will also be able to try on the heavy protective gear worn by military explosives experts.
Additionally, Stotler hopes to use the field as a place where kids can explore heavy-duty vehicles like a military Humvee and a civilian firetruck and ambulance.
"I'm still holding out for a helicopter," she said. "It shouldn't be that hard to get a helicopter to land here."
"We'll see what we can do," Tarsia replied with a smile.
Stotler said she's excited about staging the Winchester area's first celebration of Month of the Military Child and hopes to have a big turnout on April 29 at Shenandoah University.
"I could see us having 200 kids," she said. "It's open to the community, it's fun and it's free because everything will be paid for through fundraising."
To learn more about making a material or financial donation for next month's Family Fun Festival, email Stotler at ljganci@gmail.com.
