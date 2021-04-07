WINCHESTER — The 94th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival continues to add events to the upcoming celebration. The Festival recently announced that tickets are now on sale to the BB&T now Truist Men’s Commonwealth Luncheon. The Festival also announced plans for a virtual fun run as well as the return of the carnival and the midway.
The Festival, with the theme of “Back in Bloom,” takes place from April 23 to May 2.
Tickets are limited and many events will take place at alternate venues this year due to COVID-19. The Festival will follow all CDC guidelines and the governor’s latest Executive Orders at all events. Participants should expect to follow all requirements, including the mask mandate in order to participate.
BB&T now Truist Men’s Commonwealth Luncheon
The annual BB&T now Truist Men’s Commonwealth Luncheon is set for 11 a.m. April 30 at Piccadilly’s Public House & Restaurant, 125 E. Piccadilly St.
This popular gathering of gentlemen will be reminiscent of the original and complementary to the current Stag Luncheon.
Attendees enjoy a lunch of custom-made Baltimore bratwurst with their favorite libations and special samples of world-famous distilled spirits while engaging in lively discussions.
Proper attire includes a jacket or tie.
Family & Friends Fun Run presented by Valley Health Systems and Shenandoah Valley Orthodontics
The Festival announces its first-ever virtual fun run. Due to COVID-19, the Festival is unable to plan and host the traditional Valley Health Apple Blossom 10K or the Shenandoah Valley Orthodontics Kids Bloomin’ Mile races in 2021, but we have a fun alternative for Apple Blossom fans who love to run.
For the virtual run, you can run when it’s convenient for you and invite your family members and friends to join in. You can also choose a distance that’s best for you — whether it’s 1 mile, a 5K or a 10K. Pick a day and time between April 23-May 2 to run. Share action photos on your social media pages and tag the Festival at @OfficialSABF or email info@thebloom.com
Registration fee for students and youth is $15 while adult registration is $20.
Everyone who registers will receive a commemorative race medal that highlights this year’s Festival theme “Back in Bloom” and an Apple Blossom inspired race bib.
Technical race shirts with the Festival theme and sponsors are also available for an additional charge. Just add a shirt to your registration and pick your shirt size.
Running packets will be mailed out or will be available for pick-up at Festival Headquarters (135 N. Cameron St.) no later than April 23.
Apple Blossom Carnival Powers Great American Midway
The Apple Blossom Carnival Powers Great American Midway is back. The “Ride for One Price” is offered and can be purchased online or at the carnival site.
Carnival goers must wear a mask when not eating or drinking and follow CDC and state mandates.
The carnival will once again be located behind Ward Plaza at 2260 Valley Ave. beginning at 5 p.m. April 23 through 9 p.m. May 2. The carnival will be closed April 26 and 27.
Tickets to the Apple Blossom Carnival Powers Great American Midway will be sold onsite at the Carnival.
Midway at Frederick County Fairgrounds
The Midway featuring such family friendly games as Water Balloon Races, Duck Ponds, Fishing Games, Mini Basketball will be held at the Frederick County Fairgrounds, located at 250 Fairground Road, Clear Brook.
Food Vendors will serve traditional fair food as well as novelty and international Cuisine. The live entertainment makes the atmosphere electric with local bands that have great followings.
The midway will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. April 29, 2 to 4 p.m. April 30, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 1.
Admission to the Fairgrounds is free during these times.
Festival Souvenir Store
The grand opening of the Festival Souvenir Store and Ticket Outlet is 10 a.m. Friday. Sponsored by Claudio’s Pizzeria, the store will remain open daily through May 3.
Store hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
The store is in the Apple Blossom Mall across from Aeropostale near JCPenney. The store offers a wide selection of merchandise for your home and the entire family. Local artisans and crafters offer a variety of home goods, decorations, and unique, items that can only be found in the Festival store.
Looking for Festival event tickets? Stop by the Souvenir Store and Ticket Outlet to purchase your tickets before your favorite event sells out. Tickets are in limited supply this year due to COVID restrictions. Tickets can also be purchased be on the Festival’s website at www.thebloom.com.
