WINCHESTER — Facing the prospect of less state money per student due to shrinking enrollment, Winchester School Board members discussed the proposed 2022-23 budget on Monday.
Down about 200 students since enrollment peaked in 2017, the budget for the 4,100-student school division may include cutting two elementary school positions and possibly a teaching assistant, according to Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum. Governor Glenn Youngkin's proposed state budget estimates division enrollment dropping to 3,950 students in the next school year and the division projects it decreasing to 3,800 by 2026. Rick Miller, WPS finance director, told board members enrollment is shrinking statewide.
"As our enrollment continues to drop, then we need to adjust," he said. "If we just simply ignore it, then we have a huge problem."
Van Heukelum said Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart is the only WPS elementary school with stable enrollment. Enrollment at Frederick Douglass, John Kerr and Quarles elementary schools is "significantly down." He said enrollment at the Daniel Morgan intermediate and middle schools is down slightly, but stable at Handley High School.
Enrollment drops are primarily due to increased home schooling. Nationally, home schooling increased from 5.4% in the 2019-20 school year to 11.1% at the start of the 2020-21 school year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
While home-schooled students comprise just 5% of Virginia's 1.2 million public school students, home schooling in Virginia has skyrocketed in the last decade. There were nearly 62,000 home-schooled students at the start of this school year, according to the Virginia Department of Education. That's a 93% hike from the 32,000 in the 2011-12 school year. There has been a 40% increase in the last two years, much of it due to parents reluctant to send their children to school during the coronavirus pandemic.
Van Heukelum previously said he's met with City Council members to discuss how more affordable housing could attract more young people to Winchester and increase enrollment. On Monday, he stressed WPS has room for more students and recommended a hope-for-the-best-plan-for-the-worst strategy.
"If the kids all come back tomorrow, the money comes back tomorrow and we're good," he said. "But it is prudent to capture the savings and make those decisions moving forward so that when that no-loss funding does go away, we're not left with massive decision points."
WPS has 726 full-time staff and a nearly $71 million annual budget. City and state taxpayers contribute about $31 million each, with federal money covering the remainder. Miller said in an interview that the budget has increased between 4% and 4.5% annually in recent years partially due to increased state funding during the administration of former Gov. Ralph Northam.
A 7.4% health care increase and a proposed 5% cost-of-living adjustment are part of the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget The COLA, increased pay for English Language Learner teachers, and increased pay overall for teachers to compete with higher teacher salaries in Loudoun County were among the top budget priorities. They were ranked by 17 administrators chosen by the division to vote on the proposal.
The budget is scheduled to be approved late next month after a hearing and amended in June after council decides on the city's contribution. The city's contribution has increased about 24% over the last decade. Karen M. Anderson Holman, board vice chairwoman, said she hopes council members continue to recognize it's a sound investment.
"People will come to a community that's thriving, so our schools need to be thriving," she said. "If we want people to come, we have to fund our schools."
(1) comment
OK, if you might be forced to cut some teaching positions, then why are you hiring for newly created positions within the Central Admin Office?
