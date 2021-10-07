WINCHESTER — Frederick County Public Schools announced on Wednesday that all FFA students wishing to attend the 94th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis will be allowed to do so.
The convention is set for Oct. 27-30.
Division officials had planned to restrict attendance to the convention, but they changed their minds Wednesday morning, Steve Edwards, FCPS director of policy and communications, said in an email to The Star.
“The change came this morning after the division’s leadership reflected deeply on the comprehensive [COVID-19] mitigation plan that will be in place at the FFA National Conference and the valuable opportunities and experiences being offered to students at the event,” Edwards said.
The convention offers FFA members a chance to compete at the national level, be recognized for awards, attend workshops, explore career paths and network with other students interested in agriculture.
Due to concerns about COVID-19 in Indianapolis, school officials — at the recommendation of the division’s Health and Safety Committee — initially canceled the trip to the convention for all FFA students. Then on Tuesday, FCPS Superintendent David Sovine decided to allow only students who won FFA competitions at the state level (eight students from Sherando High School’s FFA chapter) to attend.
In response, dozens of students, parents and former FFA members crowded the Frederick County School Board meeting on Tuesday night to urge officials to change their minds.
James Wood FFA Chapter Senior Adviser Natalie Heath said going to the FFA national convention can open up career opportunities for students. She added that she thinks the rules allowing school events during the pandemic are inconsistent and pointed out that the division has permitted athletes to continue playing sports, which often requires close contact.
“I don’t understand how we can be allowed to go on other school trips but not this one,” Heath said. “And I also don’t understand how we can go to a pep rally. Even if it is outside, we’re still packed together.”
Jordan Petrie, president of the Sherando FFA chapter, said if he can sit maskless at lunch for 30 minutes at school or be on a sports team and get exposed to COVID every day, he and others should be able to attend the convention in Indianapolis.
James Wood FFA student McKenna Chenoweth said this will be the final opportunity to attend the convention for many students.
“We all have worked so hard for what we have achieved up to this point,” Chenoweth said. “Are you really going to take this from us as well?”
The School Board was not involved with the initial decision to limit attendance at the FFA convention. However, several board members — Bradley Comstock, Jay Foreman, Brandon Monk and Shontya Washington — on Tuesday night asked the division’s Health and Safety Committee to revisit the matter and see if there was a way to allow all FFA students to attend.
Comstock described the FFA members as “some of the most respectable, admirable, hardworking people that I’ve met” and said he felt like they were being robbed of an opportunity.
He noted that Indianapolis had a COVID positivity rate of 9.5% but said the division is already sending athletes to districts with higher rates than that. Comstock added that COVID does not distinguish between competitors and non-competitors and questioned the logic of sending competitors to the convention but prohibiting non-competitors, saying that spectators can attend the school’s games unmasked.
Monk said he is sure the students attending the trip would be willing to take a COVID test, if the school administration is concerned about them coming back and infecting other school students. Washington said that academic and art clubs don’t often get the same recognition or treatment that sports teams do and that the programs need to be treated the same way.
For more information about the 94th National FFA Convention, visit: convention.ffa.org.
