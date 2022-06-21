Fiddlin' Around

Brothers Henry Almeter (from left), 10, and Johnny Almeter, 9, of Clarke County, participate in music teacher Stacey Sinclair's week-long Fiddle Camp on Monday at Barns of Rose Hill in Berryville. Besides teaching music, Sinclair, of Boyce, performs with the bluegrass/country Low Water Bridge Band. Slots are still open for the remainder of the week and more information can be found at staceyraesinclair.com.