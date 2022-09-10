STEPHENS CITY — In averaging at least 47 points per game in every year since 2016, the Martinsburg football team has proven it can score from anywhere on the field.
It sure is a lot easier to score when you start in your opponent's territory, though.
Thanks to its special teams and defense, the Bulldogs started 11 of their 15 possessions in Sherando territory and had 13 possessions that began 60 yards or fewer away from the Warrior end zone to fuel yet another high-scoring night. The defending West Virginia Class AAA state champions defeated Sherando 56-20 at Arrowhead Stadium for their sixth straight win in their series dating back to 2016.
The Bulldogs (3-0) started slow — the Warriors (2-1) led 7-2 with 11:13 to go in the second quarter thanks to A.J. Santiago's 44-yard touchdown reception — but Martinsburg outscored the Warriors 34-7 over the rest of the half behind five touchdown passes from Ezra Bagent (14 of 18 for 267 yards) to take what turned out to be an insurmountable 36-14 lead.
Sirod Musgrove (three catches, 65 yards, TD) repeatedly set up the Bulldogs well with his returns (four kickoffs for 122 yards, four punts for 70 yards) and Martinsburg had a safety, seven sacks and four takeaways, three of which the Bulldogs converted into touchdowns. Those sacks led to Sherando gaining just one rushing yard on 32 attempts, with the Warriors being outgained 412-149 overall.
It was evident on the sideline that Sherando was looking for blocking/holding penalties on a few of the returns, but Musgrove also proved to be pretty elusive, too.
"Anytime you give up a short field, you're asking a lot of your defense," Sherando coach Jake Smith said. "Our coverage didn't do the greatest job of getting our defense to be in a good situation.
"But I thought defensively, we rose to the occasion several times. Even in the short-field situations, we generated some turnovers, so that was good to see the response to that. But ultimately, when you play a team like Martinsburg, you can't give them any windows or opportunities like that, and I think we gave them too many windows and opportunities tonight."
Martinsburg converted six of the 11 possessions in Sherando territory into touchdowns, with the other two scores starting at the Bulldog 40 and 45, respectively, in the last six minutes of the second quarter.
Sherando (three total takeaways) might have put a little more pressure on Martinsburg early had they capitalized on the Bulldogs' mistakes. But the Warriors couldn't convert either of their first quarter interceptions into points.
The Bulldogs recorded a safety with two straight tackles for a loss after Santiago (four catches, 76 yards) returned an interception of Bagent in the end zone to the Sherando 11 on the game's first possession. After James Walters (seven tackles) returned an interception of Murphy Clement (eight carries, 51 yards, TD) 25 yards to the Sherando 44, the Warriors benefited from three Bulldog encroachment penalties on the ensuing drive, but ultimately wound up punting on fourth-and-7 from the Martinsburg 29.
"We didn't take advantage of some of the opportunities we had," Smith said. "Early on, the game was close and we had our chances, and we didn't capitalize on everything we needed to capitalize on."
The game turned in a hurry once Martinsburg finally broke through on its fourth possession.
After Santiago took a short pass from Micah Carlson (5 of 17 for 148 yards, two TDs, one interception) over the middle for the 44-yard score, Musgrove returned the ensuing kickoff 37 yards to the Sherando 43, and a personal foul penalty on the play moved the ball to the 28.
It looked like Warriors might get out of the situation again, forcing Martinsburg into a fourth-and-18 from the Sherando 25. But Bagent connected with Kashez Gedeon (five catches, 71 yards, two TDs) behind the defense on the right side for a 25-yard touchdown on what Smith described as a blown coverage. The two-point conversion pass after Martinsburg couldn't get the snap down was no good, but the Bulldogs led 8-7 with 9:00 left in the second quarter.
"If we didn't get that play, we would have been fighting and scrapping even more," Martinsburg coach Britt Sherman said.
That TD kicked off an explosive stretch of five TDs in which the Bulldogs took full advantage of every possession, each of which started at their own 40 or closer.
The Warriors couldn't catch the ensuing high kickoff, and Martinsburg recovered the muff at the Sherando 24. Three plays later, Bagent connected with Musgrove for a nine-yard TD that made it 15-7.
After a 23-yard punt return by Musgrove to the Martinsburg 40, Bagent threw a pass into the right flat to Buzz Dover, who cut inside and ran the ball in for a 60-yard touchdown to make it 22-7 with 5:12 left in the first half.
The Warriors returned a short kickoff to the Martinsburg 41 and went on a nine-play, 41-yard drive to make it 22-14 with 2:17 left in the half after a Jason Foster two-yard TD run and Noah Smith extra point.
Sherando opted for a squib kick rather than kick it deep after that score, but Martinsburg recovered it at its own 45. The Warriors forced a third-and-9 from the Warrior 37 and made Bagent scramble in the backfield, and he bought himself just enough time to hit Jameer Hunter behind a defender inside the 15. Hunter broke a tackle and went into the end zone for a TD to make it 28-14 (the two-point pass was no good) with just 45 seconds left in the half.
The Bulldogs weren't done thanks to another back-breaking miscue by Sherando. Carlson took a high snap on second down and tried to hand off to Foster (17 carries, 38 yards, TD), but they couldn't complete the exchange and Martinsburg recovered the fumble.
Two plays later, Bagent found Gedeon for a leaping 20-yard TD across the middle with 16 seconds left. The Bulldogs went up 36-14 lead after Clement ran in the two-point conversion.
Sherando put a charge into its fans when Carlson connected with Gavyn Blye more than 30 yards downfield for a 72-yard touchdown just 48 seconds into the second half to make it 36-20.
But Carlson was picked off by Hunter on a screen pass that went off a receiver's hands (Carlson would leave the game with an injury after that) in Warrior territory and Clement responded with a 31-yard TD run with 1:34 left in the third quarter. Eric King had a two-point run to make it 44-20, and the Bulldogs cruised to victory from there.
Sherando had gotten off to a fabulous start on offense this year with averages of 48 points and 437.5 yards per game through two contests, but sustaining offense against the Bulldogs proved almost impossible Friday.
"That defensive line gets off the ball probably better than anyone I've ever seen," Smith said. "When you have three to five guys who can get off the ball like that, it causes problems. Anytime you get penetration, it gives us some issues. We didn't handle that the best. At times, we did, but not consistently enough."
Trying to defend Martinsburg's fleet of quick receivers was no easy task, either. The Bulldogs didn't even have Roman Pierson, who was out with an injury but had five catches for 102 yards and a TD against Sherando last year.
"Our defense was on the field a lot," said Sherando safety Jacob Manuel. "We were all getting tired. A lot of us play both ways in the secondary. [Martinsburg's receivers] are all fast and big and strong."
The Warriors managed five sacks of their own and were led by Josh Metz (10 tackles, three for a loss, two sacks), Jake Dann (eight tackles), Smith (seven tackles, one sack), Trey Kremer (six tackles, 3.5 for a loss), Kaleb Nowlin (eight tackles) and Charlie Clawson (one sack).
Sherman appreciated the game with Sherando.
"It's a great atmosphere," he said. "They're one the best teams [in this area], and they continue to play us year in and year out. It's a great game year in and year out, and it's a tough game. Kudos to them, their coaching staff and their administration for continuing to play games with us, and hopefully the rivalry continues for a long time."
Sherando will host Musselman (W.Va.) next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.