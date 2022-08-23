CROSS JUNCTION — At least one person died Tuesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522 North) near Cross Junction.
Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland said the vehicle appeared to have been traveling north at a high rate of speed when it crossed into the highway's southbound lanes and struck a tree in the 6300 block of North Frederick Pike at about 2:40 p.m.
The collision sparked a fire that consumed the vehicle. Millholland said the fire was so intense that, as of late Tuesday afternoon, investigators had been unable to determine the gender of the victim, the make and model of the vehicle or whether there was more than one person inside.
But Millholland said "it appears this person is from out of state."
The victim's body will be sent to the state medical examiner's office to determine the person's identity and cause of death. Millholland said the make and model of the vehicle won't be known until deputies locate its VIN number.
