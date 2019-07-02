Harder without adequate supplies
Ebola sometimes seems like a nightmare that will not go away. It is a truly horrible disease, killing about half of those who contract it.
Here in the United States, where the very few people who have contracted Ebola receive the very best of care, the illness can be less serious. But in less developed countries, it can be even more deadly.
Africa is Ebola’s home, and it breaks out frequently there. Occurrences can kill thousands before it is brought under temporary control.
When those in African nations have to do battle with Ebola, the stories of their struggles are sobering and distressing.
In Uganda, an outbreak is straining the resources of courageous health care workers. They try to isolate Ebola patients, but lack adequate facilities. They attempt to operate in sterile environments, but cannot.
An Associated Press story about the outbreak in Uganda noted that in one hospital, workers lack enough disposable gloves to keep them protected from the disease. They have to be rationed.
Imagine: Disposable gloves, much like those we Americans buy in boxes of 50 or 100 to keep paint from getting on our hands, are in short supply in an Ebola hospital. The thought is, or ought to be, staggering.
U.S. humanitarian aid often has a way of being diverted before it gets to the intended recipients in some parts of the world. Surely our government can find a way to help the heroes and heroines battling Ebola.
