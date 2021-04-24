WINCHESTER — Pamela Proffitt-Baker could have given up many times in her life, but she has decided not to give in to fear.
After surviving cancer three times, losing her brother and other family members to cancer, working through her design career as a single mother and losing work during the COVID-19 pandemic, Proffitt-Baker said that having faith and determination to keep pushing through helped give her the push she needed to open her own interior design showroom.
“I’m a survivor,” she said with tears in her eyes while sitting on a showroom sofa surrounded by the fruits of her labor. “You just can’t give up. Never give up. Don’t give up on your dreams. Keep plowing ahead. You can make lots of decisions, and they’re fear-based or faith-based. So many are decided in a fear-based situation. It’s not that I’m all that brave, but I got to a point where I just said, ‘Go for it. What have you got to lose?’"
The showroom, Beyond Blinds by Proffitt Interiors, is located at 109 Millwood Ave. and offers services such as window treatments, fabric and trim procurement, reupholstering, slipcovers, re-styling, consulting and remodeling.
“My goal is to create inspiring, functioning spaces to reflect the client's style,” Proffitt-Baker said. “Producing synergy with existing pieces and current styles to help make a comforting home.”
The showroom features draperies positioned on rods that complement different types of window shades with plenty of textile options to consider.
Proffitt-Baker meets with clients, both in the store and at their homes, to decide on the right fit. She then works with a team to handle the installation process.
“A big part of what I do is helping people function while in their home while making it beautiful at the same time,” she said. “Window treatments are important, and we all need them to operate in certain ways.”
Proffitt-Baker has worked in the design industry in different facets for about 30 years. About seven years ago, she started Proffitt Interiors, a consulting business that she worked on the side from her normal design gigs.
She started the business with her brother, Granville, after both of them found themselves back in the Winchester area. Granville was in the midst of his battle with Stage 4 prostate cancer at the time.
“When he came back, I said I wanted to put our name on something,” Proffitt-Baker said. “I said I was going to dive into it, keep him distracted and keep myself in the business. I loved working with him; I learned so much from him. He was here for a fight. And I was going fight with him. Between appointments and treatments, we worked on design projects together. It was a needed distraction for him and precious time for us both to spend together when not in medical facilities.”
When her brother passed away, Proffitt-Baker said she knew she wanted to own her own showroom and continue their business full time.
And when she got laid off from her previous full-time job last April, she said she knew that she had to go for it.
Her dream became reality when she opened her Millwood Avenue showroom in November. The physical space allowed her to take the next step in her design career.
“This is a resource for people to come in,” she said. “I gather and propose ideas, but people have to be able to come in and see.”
Word of mouth and Home Advisor has helped her business take off, and business has been steady since opening.
Connecting with people, she said, has been her favorite part of her time in the design industry.
“It’s a very personal process. Clients let me in their homes, so I really appreciate and honor that privilege to meet people and for them to allow me to get an inside look at their life,” she said. “And I’m happy to be back home. This is my hometown.”
Plus, when she opens the door to her business every day, she sees her family’s name on the door.
“I love it. I’m very proud,” she said. “This world is in my genetics, and I’ve been inspired by my family. So, Proffitt on the door makes me proud.”
