Northwestern District
Class 4
;Overall;District
;W;L;W;L
James Wood;19;5;12;0
Millbrook;16;4;10;2
Kettle Run;12;7;7;5
Sherando;12;11;6;6
Liberty;5;14;3;9
Fauquier;5;15;2;10
Handley;6;16;2;10
Bull Run District
;Overall;District
;W;L;W;L
Madison County;16;7;14;2
East Rockingham;21;6;13;3
Mountain View;12;11;9;7
Rappahannock County;10;12;7;9
Page County;11;14;7;9
Luray;8;14;7;9
Clarke County;8;13;6;10
Strasburg;7;14;5;11
Central;4;17;4;12
Batting Average
(Minimum 30 bats)
;H;AB;Avg.
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;27;55;.491
Micah George, Millbrook;21;46;.457
Matthew Sipe, Clarke;31;76;.408
Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;24;60;.400
Neil Holborn, Sherando;23;60;.383
Jared Neal, Wood;27;71;.380
Colin McGuire, Wood;25;68;.368
Hayden Lafever, Sherando;14;38;.368
Ryan Liero, Millbrook;21;59;.356
Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;22;64;.344
Brady Price, Millbrook;11;32;.344
Chase Ford, Millbrook;20;59;.339
Runs Batted In
;No.
Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;27
Micah George, Millbrook;25
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;22
Chase Ford, Millbrook;18
Camden McCarty, Clarke;18
Ryan Liero, Millbrook;17
Jared Neal, Wood;17
Griffin Hott, Handley;16
Colin McGuire, Wood;15
Michael Jackson, Wood;14
Hunter Norton, Clarke;14
Nick Bell, Wood;13
Kemper Omps, Wood;13
Eli Miller, Wood;12
Giancarlo Lisciandrello, Sherando;12
Tyler Strosnider, Sherando;12
Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;12
Theo Wood, Clarke;12
Runs
;No.
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;32
Micah George, Millbrook;29
Trey Williams, Sherando;26
Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;23
Matthew Sipe, Clarke;23
Kemper Omps, Wood;23
Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;21
Chase Ford, Millbrook;20
Jared Neal, Wood;20
Hogan Newlin, Millbrook;18
Hunter Norton, Clarke;17
Theo Wood, Clarke;16
Michael Jackson, Wood;16
Wilson Taylor, Clarke;15
Colin Stephanites, Millbrook;15
On-Base Percentage
(Minimum 45 plate appearances)
;OBP
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;.603
Micah George, Millbrook;.588
Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;.506
Hunter Norton, Clarke;.494
Neil Holborn, Sherando;.493
Colin Stephanites, Millbrook;.491
Chase Ford, Millbrook;.487
Ryan Liero, Millbrook;.486
Matthew Sipe, Clarke;.483
Jared Neal, Wood;.482
Cole Orr, Sherando;.478
Hogan Newlin, Millbrook;.472
Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;.469
Colin McGuire, Wood;.452
Home Runs
(Minimum 2)
;No.
Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;3
Stolen Bases
;No.
Matthew Sipe, Clarke;22
Trey Williams, Sherando;19
Charlie Allen, Handley;17
Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;17
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;16
Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;13
Kemper Omps, Wood;14
Micah George, Millbrook;12
Dylon Moxley, Handley;12
Ryan Liero, Millbrook;11
Chase Ford, Millbrook;11
Earned Run Average
(Minimum 15 innings)
;IP;ER;ERA
Nick Bell, Wood;55.1;7;0.89
Colin McGuire, Wood;55.2;8;1.01
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;37.2;9;1.67
Cam Comins, Millbrook;35.2;10;1.96
Quenton Slusher, Clarke;44.2;13;2.04
Ryan Liero, Millbrook;15.2;5;2.23
Garrett McAlexander, Wood;20.1;7;2.41
Devin Reid, Millbrook;20.1;7;2.41
Giancarlo Lisciandrello, Sherando;37.1;16;3.00
Cole Orr, Sherando;56;25;3.13
Hunter Norton, Clarke;21.2;10;3.23
Gary Keats, Sherando;32.1;15;3.25
Aiden Wagner, Clarke;40.1;21;3.65
Wins
;W-L
Colin McGuire, Wood;8-2
Nick Bell, Wood;7-0
Cam Comins, Millbrook;6-0
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;5-1
Cole Orr, Sherando;5-4
Quenton Slusher, Clarke;4-3
Devin Reid, Millbrook;3-1
Gary Keats, Sherando;3-2
Giancarlo Lisciandrello, Sherando;3-3
Landen Lewis, Handley;3-5
Strikeouts
;No.
Nick Bell, Wood;75
Cole Orr, Sherando;71
Colin McGuire, Wood;68
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;62
Cam Comins, Millbrook;51
Gary Keats, Sherando;44
Griffin Hott, Handley;44
Quenton Slusher, Clarke;43
Giancarlo Lisciandrello, Sherando;37
Aiden Wagner, Clarke;33
Landen Lewis, Handley;28
Devin Reid, Millbrook;28
WHIP
(Minimum 15 innings)
;IP;BB;H;WHIP
Nick Bell, Wood;55.1;10;35;0.81
Colin McGuire, Wood;55.2;17;32;0.88
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;37.2;8;31;1.04
Cam Comins, Millbrook;35.2;20;31;1.12
Ryan Liero, Millbrook;15.2;8;11;1.21
Garrett McAlexander, Wood;20.1;7;18;1.23
Note: Stats accumulated in the Millbrook-Handley playoff game are not included because it was forfeited by Millbrook.
