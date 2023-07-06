Northwestern District

Class 4

;Overall;District

;W;L;W;L

James Wood;19;5;12;0

Millbrook;16;4;10;2 

Kettle Run;12;7;7;5  

Sherando;12;11;6;6

Liberty;5;14;3;9  

Fauquier;5;15;2;10

Handley;6;16;2;10  

Bull Run District

;Overall;District

;W;L;W;L

Madison County;16;7;14;2 

East Rockingham;21;6;13;3

Mountain View;12;11;9;7   

Rappahannock County;10;12;7;9   

Page County;11;14;7;9  

Luray;8;14;7;9  

Clarke County;8;13;6;10

Strasburg;7;14;5;11 

Central;4;17;4;12  

Batting Average

(Minimum 30 bats)

;H;AB;Avg.

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;27;55;.491

Micah George, Millbrook;21;46;.457

Matthew Sipe, Clarke;31;76;.408

Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;24;60;.400

Neil Holborn, Sherando;23;60;.383  

Jared Neal, Wood;27;71;.380 

Colin McGuire, Wood;25;68;.368 

Hayden Lafever, Sherando;14;38;.368  

Ryan Liero, Millbrook;21;59;.356 

Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;22;64;.344

Brady Price, Millbrook;11;32;.344  

Chase Ford, Millbrook;20;59;.339  

Runs Batted In

;No.

Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;27 

Micah George, Millbrook;25 

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;22 

Chase Ford, Millbrook;18 

Camden McCarty, Clarke;18 

Ryan Liero, Millbrook;17  

Jared Neal, Wood;17

Griffin Hott, Handley;16  

Colin McGuire, Wood;15

Michael Jackson, Wood;14

Hunter Norton, Clarke;14

Nick Bell, Wood;13 

Kemper Omps, Wood;13  

Eli Miller, Wood;12

Giancarlo Lisciandrello, Sherando;12 

Tyler Strosnider, Sherando;12  

Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;12

Theo Wood, Clarke;12

Runs

;No.

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;32

Micah George, Millbrook;29 

Trey Williams, Sherando;26 

Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;23 

Matthew Sipe, Clarke;23 

Kemper Omps, Wood;23

Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;21 

Chase Ford, Millbrook;20

Jared Neal, Wood;20

Hogan Newlin, Millbrook;18

Hunter Norton, Clarke;17

Theo Wood, Clarke;16

Michael Jackson, Wood;16

Wilson Taylor, Clarke;15

Colin Stephanites, Millbrook;15 

On-Base Percentage

(Minimum 45 plate appearances)

;OBP

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;.603 

Micah George, Millbrook;.588  

Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;.506

Hunter Norton, Clarke;.494

Neil Holborn, Sherando;.493

Colin Stephanites, Millbrook;.491

Chase Ford, Millbrook;.487 

Ryan Liero, Millbrook;.486 

Matthew Sipe, Clarke;.483

Jared Neal, Wood;.482

Cole Orr, Sherando;.478

Hogan Newlin, Millbrook;.472

Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;.469  

Colin McGuire, Wood;.452

Home Runs

(Minimum 2)

;No.

Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;3

Stolen Bases

;No.

Matthew Sipe, Clarke;22  

Trey Williams, Sherando;19 

Charlie Allen, Handley;17 

Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;17  

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;16 

Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;13 

Kemper Omps, Wood;14 

Micah George, Millbrook;12  

Dylon Moxley, Handley;12  

Ryan Liero, Millbrook;11

Chase Ford, Millbrook;11  

Earned Run Average

(Minimum 15 innings)

;IP;ER;ERA

Nick Bell, Wood;55.1;7;0.89 

Colin McGuire, Wood;55.2;8;1.01 

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;37.2;9;1.67

Cam Comins, Millbrook;35.2;10;1.96

Quenton Slusher, Clarke;44.2;13;2.04  

Ryan Liero, Millbrook;15.2;5;2.23

Garrett McAlexander, Wood;20.1;7;2.41  

Devin Reid, Millbrook;20.1;7;2.41

Giancarlo Lisciandrello, Sherando;37.1;16;3.00

Cole Orr, Sherando;56;25;3.13

Hunter Norton, Clarke;21.2;10;3.23   

Gary Keats, Sherando;32.1;15;3.25

Aiden Wagner, Clarke;40.1;21;3.65  

Wins

;W-L

Colin McGuire, Wood;8-2

Nick Bell, Wood;7-0

Cam Comins, Millbrook;6-0

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;5-1

Cole Orr, Sherando;5-4  

Quenton Slusher, Clarke;4-3 

Devin Reid, Millbrook;3-1

Gary Keats, Sherando;3-2

Giancarlo Lisciandrello, Sherando;3-3

Landen Lewis, Handley;3-5 

Strikeouts

;No.

Nick Bell, Wood;75  

Cole Orr, Sherando;71  

Colin McGuire, Wood;68  

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;62 

Cam Comins, Millbrook;51

Gary Keats, Sherando;44 

Griffin Hott, Handley;44

Quenton Slusher, Clarke;43 

Giancarlo Lisciandrello, Sherando;37 

Aiden Wagner, Clarke;33 

Landen Lewis, Handley;28 

Devin Reid, Millbrook;28

WHIP

(Minimum 15 innings)

;IP;BB;H;WHIP

Nick Bell, Wood;55.1;10;35;0.81

Colin McGuire, Wood;55.2;17;32;0.88 

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;37.2;8;31;1.04   

Cam Comins, Millbrook;35.2;20;31;1.12 

Ryan Liero, Millbrook;15.2;8;11;1.21   

Garrett McAlexander, Wood;20.1;7;18;1.23  

Note: Stats accumulated in the Millbrook-Handley playoff game are not included because it was forfeited by Millbrook. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.