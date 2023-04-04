Northwestern District
Class 4
;Overall;District
;W;L;W;L
Sherando;16;8;10;2
Handley;17;12;10;2
Millbrook;12;12;8;4
James Wood;10;12;5;7
Kettle Run;11;9;5;7
Fauquier;7;16;2;10
Liberty;6;17;2;10
Bull Run District
;Overall;District
;W;L;W;L
Clarke County;17;9;13;3
Madison County;22;7;13;3
East Rockingham;16;9;13;3
Strasburg;19;9;12;4
Central;9;16;7;9
Page County;10;14;6;10
Luray;6;17;5;11
Rappahannock County;6;17;3;13
Mountain View;1;21;0;16
Points
;G;Total;Avg.
Emerson Fusco, Handley;26;473;18.2
Kellen Tyson, Sherando;23;378;16.4
Will Booker, Clarke;25;371;14.8
Ashton Kees, Wood;21;307;14.6
Tyler Seminaro, Millbrook;23;319;13.9
Ryan Liero, Millbrook;10;126;12.6
Trey Williams, Sherando;24;295;12.3
Detric Brown, Millbrook;24;253;10.5
Louie Marino, Clarke;25;250;10.0
Lazare Adingono, Sherando;24;226;9.4
Moses Day, Clarke;20;187;9.4
Kyren Oglesby, Handley;12;99;8.3
Jaevon Brisco, Handley;28;221;7.9
Tyler Sansom, Clarke;26;201;7.7
Chris Morrison, Wood;21;153;7.3
Breylon Miller, Handley;28;198;7.1
Rebounds
;G;Total;Avg.
Emerson Fusco, Handley;26;204;7.9
Breylon Miller, Handley;28;217;7.8
Ashton Kees, Wood;21;155;7.4
Kellen Tyson, Sherando;23;169;7.3
Detric Brown, Millbrook;24;144;6.0
Isaiah Lavette, Handley;28;153;5.5
Nate Thompson, Clarke;26;144;5.5
Trey Williams, Sherando;24;131;5.5
Chris Morrison, Wood;21;113;5.4
Jared Neal, Wood;21;99;4.7
Will Booker, Clarke;25;115;4.6
Assists
;G;Total;Avg.
Michael Kerr-Hobert, Clarke;26;99;3.8
Emerson Fusco, Handley;26;95;3.7
Jacob Brown, Sherando;24;80;3.3
Trey Williams, Sherando;24;78;3.3
Detric Brown, Millbrook;24;76;3.2
Jared Neal, Wood;21;67;3.2
Louie Marino, Clarke;25;58;2.3
Rich Pell, Millbrook;24;55;2.3
Darius Banks, Millbrook;24;52;2.2
Kyren Oglesby, Handley;12;26;2.2
Tyler Sansom, Clarke;26;51;2.0
Ryan Liero, Millbrook;10;18;1.8
Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;28;47;1.7
Caleb Bowers, Sherando;24;39;1.6
Steals
;G;Total;Avg.
Michael Kerr-Hobert, Clarke;26;71;2.7
Tyler Sansom, Clarke;26;60;2.3
Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;28;58;2.1
Jacob Brown, Sherando;24;45;1.9
Trey Williams, Sherando;24;42;1.8
Jared Neal, Wood;21;36;1.7
Louie Marino Clarke;25;40;1.6
Detric Brown, Millbrook;24;37;1.5
Blocks
;G;Total;Avg.
Nate Thompson, Clarke;26;33;1.3
Ashton Kees, Wood;21;25;1.2
Emerson Fusco, Handley;26;27;1.0
Will Booker, Clarke;25;26;1.0
Breylon Miller, Handley;28;27;1.0
Free Throw Percentage
(Minimum 1.5 FTA per game)
;FTM;FTA;Pct.
Ryan Liero, Millbrook;36;43;.837
Louie Marino, Clarke;43;54;.796
Trey Williams, Sherando;32;41;.780
Gavyn Blye, Sherando;31;43;.721
Kellen Tyson, Sherando;97;139;.698
Jaevon Brisco, Handley;47;68;.684
Moses Day, Clarke;28;41;.683
Lazare Adingono, Sherando;27;40;.675
Tyler Seminaro, Millbrook;46;73;.630
Ashton Kees, Wood;98;156;.628
Ben Tollok, Wood;38;61;.623
Emerson Fusco, Handley;92;151;.609
Javell Holmes, Millbrook;23;38;.605
Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;30;50;.600
Field Goal Percentage
(Minimum 3 FGA per game)
;FGM;FGA;Pct.
Lazare Adingono, Sherando;99;171;.579
Drew Tyson, Sherando;49;86;.570
Moses Day, Clarke;75;139;.540
Kellen Tyson, Sherando;136;253;.538
Breylon Miller, Handley;83;161;.516
Chris Morrison, Wood;65;130;.500
Trey Williams, Sherando;116;238;.487
Isaiah Lavette, Handley;56;116;.483
Chase Ford, Millbrook;63;140;.450
Detric Brown, Millbrook;84;188;.447
Will Booker, Clarke;142;320;.444
Tyler Seminaro, Millbrook;114;257;.444
Nate Thompson, Clarke;52;117;.444
Emerson Fusco, Handley;173;393;.440
Cohen Creswell, Millbrook;40;91;.440
Chris Morrison, Wood;102;234;.436
3-Point Shooting Percentage
(Minimum 1.5 FGA per game)
;FGM;FGA;Pct.
Jaevon Brisco, Handley;46;108;.426
Will Booker, Clarke;38;97;.392
Tyler Seminaro, Millbrook;45;122;.369
Louie Marino, Clarke;41;115;.357
Cassius Williams, Sherando;14;40;.350
Ryan Liero, Millbrook;14;40;.350
Kemper Omps, Wood;14;41;.341
Caleb Bowers, Sherando;13;40;.325
Emerson Fusco, Handley;35;108;.324
Tanner Sipe, Clarke;15;47;.319
Javell Holmes, Millbrook;18;58;.310
Andrew Henry, Millbrook;18;59;.305
Note: James Wood stats do not include playoff game against Kettle Run. Handley stats are missing one game.
