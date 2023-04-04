Northwestern District

Class 4

;Overall;District

;W;L;W;L

Sherando;16;8;10;2 

Handley;17;12;10;2 

Millbrook;12;12;8;4

James Wood;10;12;5;7 

Kettle Run;11;9;5;7

Fauquier;7;16;2;10

Liberty;6;17;2;10

Bull Run District

;Overall;District

;W;L;W;L

Clarke County;17;9;13;3  

Madison County;22;7;13;3

East Rockingham;16;9;13;3 

Strasburg;19;9;12;4

Central;9;16;7;9

Page County;10;14;6;10   

Luray;6;17;5;11  

Rappahannock County;6;17;3;13 

Mountain View;1;21;0;16

Points

;G;Total;Avg.

Emerson Fusco, Handley;26;473;18.2

Kellen Tyson, Sherando;23;378;16.4

Will Booker, Clarke;25;371;14.8  

Ashton Kees, Wood;21;307;14.6 

Tyler Seminaro, Millbrook;23;319;13.9

Ryan Liero, Millbrook;10;126;12.6 

Trey Williams, Sherando;24;295;12.3

Detric Brown, Millbrook;24;253;10.5 

Louie Marino, Clarke;25;250;10.0 

Lazare Adingono, Sherando;24;226;9.4

Moses Day, Clarke;20;187;9.4   

Kyren Oglesby, Handley;12;99;8.3

Jaevon Brisco, Handley;28;221;7.9

Tyler Sansom, Clarke;26;201;7.7    

Chris Morrison, Wood;21;153;7.3  

Breylon Miller, Handley;28;198;7.1

Rebounds

;G;Total;Avg.

Emerson Fusco, Handley;26;204;7.9  

Breylon Miller, Handley;28;217;7.8  

Ashton Kees, Wood;21;155;7.4  

Kellen Tyson, Sherando;23;169;7.3

Detric Brown, Millbrook;24;144;6.0  

Isaiah Lavette, Handley;28;153;5.5

Nate Thompson, Clarke;26;144;5.5   

Trey Williams, Sherando;24;131;5.5 

Chris Morrison, Wood;21;113;5.4   

Jared Neal, Wood;21;99;4.7 

Will Booker, Clarke;25;115;4.6     

Assists

;G;Total;Avg.

Michael Kerr-Hobert, Clarke;26;99;3.8   

Emerson Fusco, Handley;26;95;3.7  

Jacob Brown, Sherando;24;80;3.3  

Trey Williams, Sherando;24;78;3.3 

Detric Brown, Millbrook;24;76;3.2 

Jared Neal, Wood;21;67;3.2   

Louie Marino, Clarke;25;58;2.3  

Rich Pell, Millbrook;24;55;2.3 

Darius Banks, Millbrook;24;52;2.2 

Kyren Oglesby, Handley;12;26;2.2  

Tyler Sansom, Clarke;26;51;2.0

Ryan Liero, Millbrook;10;18;1.8

Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;28;47;1.7  

Caleb Bowers, Sherando;24;39;1.6 

Steals

;G;Total;Avg.

Michael Kerr-Hobert, Clarke;26;71;2.7    

Tyler Sansom, Clarke;26;60;2.3 

Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;28;58;2.1   

Jacob Brown, Sherando;24;45;1.9

Trey Williams, Sherando;24;42;1.8

Jared Neal, Wood;21;36;1.7  

Louie Marino Clarke;25;40;1.6  

Detric Brown, Millbrook;24;37;1.5

Blocks

;G;Total;Avg.

Nate Thompson, Clarke;26;33;1.3  

Ashton Kees, Wood;21;25;1.2     

Emerson Fusco, Handley;26;27;1.0

Will Booker, Clarke;25;26;1.0         

Breylon Miller, Handley;28;27;1.0      

Free Throw Percentage

(Minimum 1.5 FTA per game)

;FTM;FTA;Pct.

Ryan Liero, Millbrook;36;43;.837  

Louie Marino, Clarke;43;54;.796   

Trey Williams, Sherando;32;41;.780 

Gavyn Blye, Sherando;31;43;.721  

Kellen Tyson, Sherando;97;139;.698    

Jaevon Brisco, Handley;47;68;.684  

Moses Day, Clarke;28;41;.683   

Lazare Adingono, Sherando;27;40;.675    

Tyler Seminaro, Millbrook;46;73;.630   

Ashton Kees, Wood;98;156;.628    

Ben Tollok, Wood;38;61;.623   

Emerson Fusco, Handley;92;151;.609   

Javell Holmes, Millbrook;23;38;.605  

Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;30;50;.600  

Field Goal Percentage

(Minimum 3 FGA per game)

;FGM;FGA;Pct.

Lazare Adingono, Sherando;99;171;.579  

Drew Tyson, Sherando;49;86;.570    

Moses Day, Clarke;75;139;.540 

Kellen Tyson, Sherando;136;253;.538  

Breylon Miller, Handley;83;161;.516    

Chris Morrison, Wood;65;130;.500 

Trey Williams, Sherando;116;238;.487  

Isaiah Lavette, Handley;56;116;.483

Chase Ford, Millbrook;63;140;.450  

Detric Brown, Millbrook;84;188;.447 

Will Booker, Clarke;142;320;.444 

Tyler Seminaro, Millbrook;114;257;.444     

Nate Thompson, Clarke;52;117;.444   

Emerson Fusco, Handley;173;393;.440  

Cohen Creswell, Millbrook;40;91;.440     

Chris Morrison, Wood;102;234;.436 

3-Point Shooting Percentage

(Minimum 1.5 FGA per game)

;FGM;FGA;Pct.

Jaevon Brisco, Handley;46;108;.426

Will Booker, Clarke;38;97;.392

Tyler Seminaro, Millbrook;45;122;.369     

Louie Marino, Clarke;41;115;.357

Cassius Williams, Sherando;14;40;.350    

Ryan Liero, Millbrook;14;40;.350

Kemper Omps, Wood;14;41;.341 

Caleb Bowers, Sherando;13;40;.325

Emerson Fusco, Handley;35;108;.324    

Tanner Sipe, Clarke;15;47;.319

Javell Holmes, Millbrook;18;58;.310

Andrew Henry, Millbrook;18;59;.305     

Note: James Wood stats do not include playoff game against Kettle Run. Handley stats are missing one game.

