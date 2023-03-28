BERRYVILLE — It likely will be a few months before recommendations to upgrade the Clarke County Courthouse grounds are finalized.
Efforts to enhance the property along North Church Street in downtown Berryville stem from controversy arising in recent years over a century-old Confederate monument there.
An initial draft master plan developed by Alexandria landscape architecture firm Rhodeside Harwell Inc. (RHI) was presented during a public meeting in November. At that time, the firm anticipated having a final draft ready by January.
County Administrator Chris Boies on Monday said he’s received the final draft. However, he said he hasn’t been able to review it yet. Other projects — such as preparing a budget proposal for the new fiscal year that will start July 1 — are taking precedence with regard to time constraints, he said.
Also, an illness among one of the RHI consultants involved in preparing the final draft resulted in a delay, Boies said.
RHI now is “waiting on us to get back to them with some feedback,” he said, referring to himself and the Clarke County Board of Supervisors.
After he reviews it, he continued, he probably will bring the final draft to the supervisors for discussion during a work session.
Topics to be discussed at the board’s April and May work sessions already have been decided on, Boies said.
“It will be toward the beginning of summer probably” before the courthouse plan comes before the supervisors, he said.
RHI already has overseen two public informational meetings as the plan has been prepared. That was the number required under its contract with the county, Boies said.
The supervisors could schedule another one on their own initiative if they believe it’s needed, he said.
“I think the board needs to look at it (the final draft) first,” he added.
Recommendations for the courthouse grounds, as presented in the draft master plan, included adding a monument highlighting an aspect of African-American history pertaining to Clarke County and installing new trees but removing a large copper beech tree to make the existing monument more visible. Also included were plans to install a curved, brick walkway; enhancing the entrance, steps and portico of the older courthouse building with new bluestone paving, and enlarging the plaza in front of the newer courthouse building.
Last year, a Clarke County Circuit Court jury transferred ownership of the Confederate monument from the defunct Association of the Survivors of the Clarke Cavalry to the county. A private, Winchester-based organization, Turner Ashby Camp No. 1567 (Sons of Confederate Veterans), is challenging that decision before the Virginia Court of Appeals.
Information on the state’s online Appellate Case Management System shows the court hasn’t yet rendered a verdict. Boies said he hasn’t heard a recent update on the case’s status.
