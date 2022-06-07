WINCHESTER — Amidst calls for solidarity and a renewed sense of purpose, Handley High School's Class of 2022 graduated on Tuesday.
The 279 graduates were saluted for their hard work by Principal Shahrazad "Sherry" Kablan. She said their four years at the school were a small, but significant part of their lives.
"You've tasted sweet successes, and at the same time you've tasted some bitter failures," she said. "But if you stop and think about it for a second, you'll find that your high school years were just a fraction of the life you already lived and the future years you will live."
Kablan promised to keep her speech short fearing rain that had fallen before the ceremony might resume. But while the Handley Choir's cover of the Beatles "Here Comes the Sun" couldn't part the clouds, the rain held off.
Like the cloudy weather, Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said the nation's future is dark if people aren't willing to come together.
"I truly believe that something profound is happening. This isn't just a generational change," he said. "We're seeing a true inability to be good towards each other. To dialogue and respect and empathize across our differences, to be kind, loving and self-sacrificial."
Van Heukelum challenged the class to be good to one another and said despite his worries about the future, he's confident in them.
"The youth of today will overcome the obstacles of tomorrow," he said. "And the youth of today will solve the problems of our generation and their generation."
The unity Van Heukelum spoke of was something graduate Ammar Shamsher said he experienced in his four years at Handley. Shamsher, who was born in Saudi Arabia and is of Bangladeshi descent, said in an interview that his parents experienced racism when they came to Winchester in 2009. But he said he always felt comfortable at Handley. "The environment is very welcoming, very caring," said Shamsher who plans to major in engineering at Old Dominion University in the fall.
Like Shamsher, graduate Kayli Sage Parker said she's grateful for the guidance her teachers provided and will remember the Handley environment. "We have a lot of unique things at Handley that no other schools has," said Parker, who is majoring in psychology at Virginia Commonwealth University in the fall.
The graduation audience was filled with proud parents and relatives. Among them was Valencia Turner, the aunt of graduate Lauren McKenzie Turner. Turner said her niece, who is attending Berea College in Kentucky on a full scholarship in the fall, excelled academically and has made the family proud.
"This is a big day for us," Turner said. "It's amazing to see it."
