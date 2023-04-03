Northwestern District

Class 4

;Overall;District

;W;L;W;L

Millbrook;19;7;10;2

Sherando;22;5;10;2 

James Wood;16;8;9;3

Kettle Run;11;9;7;5

Handley;8;15;4;8 

Fauquier;3;20;1;11   

Liberty;6;17;1;11 

Bull Run District

;Overall;District

;W;L;W;L

Clarke County;25;5;13;3 

Strasburg;21;8;12;4  

Rappahannock County;21;7;11;5     

Central;15;10;10;6 

Luray;15;10;10;6

Page County;12;13;8;8

East Rockingham;9;15;5;11 

Mountain View;5;18;2;14 

Madison County;3;19;1;15

Points

;G;Total;Avg.

Brynna Nesselrodt, Wood;24;501;20.9

Aliza Murray, Sherando;27;401;14.9 

Hannah Stephanites, Millbrook;23;343;14.9 

Grace Burke, Sherando;27;384;14.2

Alainah McKavish, Clarke;29;410;14.1

Laura Hogan, Handley;22;308;14.0

Jaliah Jackson, Millbrook;25;297;11.9  

Hailey Evans, Clarke;29;318;11.0

Jaiden Polston, Sherando;24;260;10.8

Jolie Jenkins, Wood;23;241;10.5  

Olivia Jett, Handley;22;210;9.6

Keira Rohrbach, Clarke;29;255;8.8  

Jadyn Washington, Handley;22;192;8.7

Kaylene Todd, Millbrook;24;172;7.2

Rebounds

;G;Total;Avg.

Laura Hogan, Handley;22;269;12.2

Jaliah Jackson, Millbrook;25;300;12.0

Josie Russell, Wood;19;143;7.5     

Jaiden Polston, Sherando;24;166;6.9 

Brynna Nesselrodt, Wood;24;165;6.9

Alainah McKavish, Clarke;29;189;6.5   

Keira Rohrbach, Clarke;29;174;6.0 

Valentina Burrill, Millbrook;25;132;5.3  

Kaylene Todd, Millbrook;24;124;5.2  

Jadyn Washington, Handley;22;113;5.1

Assists

;G;Total;Avg.

Asia Williams, Sherando;25;78;3.1

Grace Burke, Sherando;27;68;2.5 

Aliza Murray, Sherando;27;67;2.5 

Jaiden Polston, Sherando;24;56;2.3    

Hannah Stephanites, Millbrook;23;53;2.3  

Kaiya Williams, Clarke;30;65;2.2   

Olivia Jett, Handley;22;47;2.1 

Jaliah Jackson, Millbrook;25;46;1.8  

Jadyn Washington, Handley;22;39;1.8

Hailey Evans, Clarke;29;46;1.6   

Valentina Burrill, Millbrook;25;41;1.6 

Steals

;G;Total;Avg.

Jaliah Jackson, Millbrook;25;95;3.8 

Kaylene Todd, Millbrook;24;91;3.8 

Hannah Stephanites, Millbrook;23;78;3.4  

Brynna Nesselrodt, Wood;24;75;3.1 

Jaiden Polston, Sherando;24;75;3.1 

Hailey Evans, Clarke;29;87;3.0  

Madison Shirley, Wood;24;72;3.0     

Nayah Edwards, Wood;23;67;2.9   

Alainah McKavish, Clarke;29;82;2.8 

Keira Rohrbach, Clarke;29;73;2.5 

Valentina Burrill, Millbrook;25;63;2.5  

Blocks

;G;Total;Avg.

Jaliah Jackson, Millbrook;25;88;3.5  

Laura Hogan, Handley;22;41;1.9   

Nayah Edwards, Wood;23;39;1.7 

Jolie Jenkins, Wood;23;39;1.7

Kaylene Todd, Millbrook;24;28;1.2   

Josie Russell, Wood;19;21;1.1

Valentina Burrill, Millbrook;25;28;1.1    

Brooke Nesselrodt, Wood;24;24;1.0

Free Throw Percentage

(Minimum 1.5 FTA per game)

;FTM;FTA;Pct.

Brynna Nesselrodt, Wood;161;206;.780   

Hannah Stephanites, Millbrook;68;88;.772   

Alainah McKavish, Clarke;127;166;.765    

Aliza Murray, Sherando;58;77;.753  

Keira Rohrbach, Clarke;77;113;.681   

Jaiden Polston, Sherando;80;122;.656 

Josie Russell, Wood;31;48;.650  

Laura Hogan, Handley;53;83;.639 

Kaiya Williams, Clarke;35;56;.625    

Jaliah Jackson, Millbrook;81;134;.604   

Jolie Jenkins, Wood;66;110;.600

Field Goal Percentage

(Minimum 3 FGA per game)

;FGM;FGA;Pct.

Jaiden Polston, Sherando;90;179;.503 

Alainah McKavish, Clarke;134;275;.487  

Hannah Stephanites, Millbrook;122;254;.480  

Jaliah Jackson, Millbrook;107;230;.465  

Grace Burke, Sherando;136;317;.429  

Emma Livesay, Sherando;27;63;.429  

Kiara Hill, Millbrook;39;93;.419  

Aliza Murray, Sherando;141;340;.415

3-Point Shooting Percentage

(Minimum 1.5 FGA per game)

;FGM;FGA;Pct.

Kiara Hill, Millbrook;15;36;.417  

Brynna Nesselrodt, Wood;52;127;.410  

Hannah Stephanites, Millbrook;25;62;.403 

Grace Burke, Sherando;92;230;.400   

Alainah McKavish, Clarke;15;40;.375   

Hailey Williams, Millbrook;13;38;.342 

Michaela Owens, Millbrook;35;106;.330 

Madison Shirley, Wood;21;64;.330    

Aliza Murray, Sherando;61;187;.326

Kaiya Williams, Clarke;29;95;.305   

Note: Handley stats do not include its playoff game against Kettle Run. Millbrook stats do not include the Independence game on Dec. 10.

