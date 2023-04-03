Northwestern District
Class 4
;Overall;District
;W;L;W;L
Millbrook;19;7;10;2
Sherando;22;5;10;2
James Wood;16;8;9;3
Kettle Run;11;9;7;5
Handley;8;15;4;8
Fauquier;3;20;1;11
Liberty;6;17;1;11
Bull Run District
;Overall;District
;W;L;W;L
Clarke County;25;5;13;3
Strasburg;21;8;12;4
Rappahannock County;21;7;11;5
Central;15;10;10;6
Luray;15;10;10;6
Page County;12;13;8;8
East Rockingham;9;15;5;11
Mountain View;5;18;2;14
Madison County;3;19;1;15
Points
;G;Total;Avg.
Brynna Nesselrodt, Wood;24;501;20.9
Aliza Murray, Sherando;27;401;14.9
Hannah Stephanites, Millbrook;23;343;14.9
Grace Burke, Sherando;27;384;14.2
Alainah McKavish, Clarke;29;410;14.1
Laura Hogan, Handley;22;308;14.0
Jaliah Jackson, Millbrook;25;297;11.9
Hailey Evans, Clarke;29;318;11.0
Jaiden Polston, Sherando;24;260;10.8
Jolie Jenkins, Wood;23;241;10.5
Olivia Jett, Handley;22;210;9.6
Keira Rohrbach, Clarke;29;255;8.8
Jadyn Washington, Handley;22;192;8.7
Kaylene Todd, Millbrook;24;172;7.2
Rebounds
;G;Total;Avg.
Laura Hogan, Handley;22;269;12.2
Jaliah Jackson, Millbrook;25;300;12.0
Josie Russell, Wood;19;143;7.5
Jaiden Polston, Sherando;24;166;6.9
Brynna Nesselrodt, Wood;24;165;6.9
Alainah McKavish, Clarke;29;189;6.5
Keira Rohrbach, Clarke;29;174;6.0
Valentina Burrill, Millbrook;25;132;5.3
Kaylene Todd, Millbrook;24;124;5.2
Jadyn Washington, Handley;22;113;5.1
Assists
;G;Total;Avg.
Asia Williams, Sherando;25;78;3.1
Grace Burke, Sherando;27;68;2.5
Aliza Murray, Sherando;27;67;2.5
Jaiden Polston, Sherando;24;56;2.3
Hannah Stephanites, Millbrook;23;53;2.3
Kaiya Williams, Clarke;30;65;2.2
Olivia Jett, Handley;22;47;2.1
Jaliah Jackson, Millbrook;25;46;1.8
Jadyn Washington, Handley;22;39;1.8
Hailey Evans, Clarke;29;46;1.6
Valentina Burrill, Millbrook;25;41;1.6
Steals
;G;Total;Avg.
Jaliah Jackson, Millbrook;25;95;3.8
Kaylene Todd, Millbrook;24;91;3.8
Hannah Stephanites, Millbrook;23;78;3.4
Brynna Nesselrodt, Wood;24;75;3.1
Jaiden Polston, Sherando;24;75;3.1
Hailey Evans, Clarke;29;87;3.0
Madison Shirley, Wood;24;72;3.0
Nayah Edwards, Wood;23;67;2.9
Alainah McKavish, Clarke;29;82;2.8
Keira Rohrbach, Clarke;29;73;2.5
Valentina Burrill, Millbrook;25;63;2.5
Blocks
;G;Total;Avg.
Jaliah Jackson, Millbrook;25;88;3.5
Laura Hogan, Handley;22;41;1.9
Nayah Edwards, Wood;23;39;1.7
Jolie Jenkins, Wood;23;39;1.7
Kaylene Todd, Millbrook;24;28;1.2
Josie Russell, Wood;19;21;1.1
Valentina Burrill, Millbrook;25;28;1.1
Brooke Nesselrodt, Wood;24;24;1.0
Free Throw Percentage
(Minimum 1.5 FTA per game)
;FTM;FTA;Pct.
Brynna Nesselrodt, Wood;161;206;.780
Hannah Stephanites, Millbrook;68;88;.772
Alainah McKavish, Clarke;127;166;.765
Aliza Murray, Sherando;58;77;.753
Keira Rohrbach, Clarke;77;113;.681
Jaiden Polston, Sherando;80;122;.656
Josie Russell, Wood;31;48;.650
Laura Hogan, Handley;53;83;.639
Kaiya Williams, Clarke;35;56;.625
Jaliah Jackson, Millbrook;81;134;.604
Jolie Jenkins, Wood;66;110;.600
Field Goal Percentage
(Minimum 3 FGA per game)
;FGM;FGA;Pct.
Jaiden Polston, Sherando;90;179;.503
Alainah McKavish, Clarke;134;275;.487
Hannah Stephanites, Millbrook;122;254;.480
Jaliah Jackson, Millbrook;107;230;.465
Grace Burke, Sherando;136;317;.429
Emma Livesay, Sherando;27;63;.429
Kiara Hill, Millbrook;39;93;.419
Aliza Murray, Sherando;141;340;.415
3-Point Shooting Percentage
(Minimum 1.5 FGA per game)
;FGM;FGA;Pct.
Kiara Hill, Millbrook;15;36;.417
Brynna Nesselrodt, Wood;52;127;.410
Hannah Stephanites, Millbrook;25;62;.403
Grace Burke, Sherando;92;230;.400
Alainah McKavish, Clarke;15;40;.375
Hailey Williams, Millbrook;13;38;.342
Michaela Owens, Millbrook;35;106;.330
Madison Shirley, Wood;21;64;.330
Aliza Murray, Sherando;61;187;.326
Kaiya Williams, Clarke;29;95;.305
Note: Handley stats do not include its playoff game against Kettle Run. Millbrook stats do not include the Independence game on Dec. 10.
