The selection of princesses to serve in the court of Queen Shenandoah XCV for the 2022 Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival has been announced by festival officials. The princesses include Armani Keyona Cheilchani, Marissa Paige Overbaugh, Virginia Talley Sublett, Kaylin Elizabeth Upson and Madeline Watson.
Armani Cheilchani is the daughter of Roberta Cheilchani of Waverly. She is the granddaughter of the late Hazel Gray and Lawrence Gray. She is representing Shenandoah University where she is a senior majoring in exercise science. She is president of Student Government Association, co-president of the Exercise Science and Health Professions Club, and a member of Alpha Lambda Delta. She is also an SU First Year Seminar Peer Mentor and Reflective Dialogue Fellow. Upon graduation, Armani hopes to pursue her education in physical therapy. She is a 2019 graduate of Sussex County High School.
Marissa Overbaugh is the daughter of Julie and Anthony Overbaugh of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Sandy and Skip Hart of Stephens City. She is a senior representing James Wood High School where she is the senior class president and the president of the Student Council Association. Marissa is a member of the National Honor Society, Interact Club, and a Peer Tutor. She was crowned homecoming queen for 2021-2022. She is an avid huntress and will be pursuing her education in dental hygiene.
Virginia “Talley” Sublett is the daughter of Meg and Frank Sublett of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Mary Langhorne Sublett of Harrisonburg, the late Sherwood F. Sublett, and Margaret C. Bowling and George W. Bowling. Talley is a senior representing John Handley High School where she has been a member of the varsity softball team, swim team, and the Key Club. She has been a member of the National Honor Society for three years and is currently the president.
Kaylin Upson is the daughter of Joanna and Ted Upson of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Paula and John Trush of Washington, New Jersey, and Beverly and James Upson of Franklin, North Carolina. She is representing Millbrook High School as a senior where she is senior class president, homecoming queen 2021, a member of the varsity track team and the National Honor Society. She was vice president of Food and Retail Operations for (DECA), and volunteers with the Blue Ridge Center for Therapeutic Horsemanship.
Madeline Watson is the daughter of Dana and Matthew Watson of Stephens City. She is the granddaughter of Beth Vaubel of Lincroft, New Jersey, Nancy and Robert Watson of Stephens City, and the late Michael Vaubel. Madeline is representing Sherando High School as a senior where she is a four-year honor roll student and a four-year (DECA) member. She is a three-year state finalist in State Leadership Conference (SLC), an international finalist in International Career Development Conference for DECA, and a two-year DECA officer. She is Sherando's Arrowmart School-Based Enterprise manager and a member of the varsity soccer team.
The princesses will accompany Queen Shenandoah XCV and her court to all festival functions throughout the 95th festival scheduled for April 22 to May 1. They will participate in the Coronation Ceremony to be held on April 29 at 1:30 p.m. at John Handley High School. They will ride on the Royal Float in the Grand Feature Parade scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. April 30.
