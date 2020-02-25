WINCHESTER — Final services in First United Methodist Church’s longtime downtown location will be held this Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m.
The church, which has listed its nearly 100-year-old building at 308 N. Braddock St. for sale for $1.6 million with Front Royal-based Adams-Nelson & Associates, plans to eventually build a new church on 16.2-acres it owns at 362 Apple Pie Ridge Road in Frederick County, across from James Wood High and Apple Pie Ridge Elementary schools. Starting March 8, services will be held in the James Wood Middle School auditorium at 1313 Amherst St. Services will continue there until the new church is built.
“I think people will miss it in different ways,” the Rev. Will White said about the First United Methodist Church’s traditional brick building with a steeple, which was built in 1921 to replace another church erected on the site in 1873. “It has a lovely feel to it.”
Last fall, the church council approved a resolution to sell its downtown property, which has an assessed value of $2.556 million, according to city tax maps.
The decision to relocate was made because the congregation believes it has grown as much as it can at its current site, which doesn’t comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act and has only 11 parking spaces. Additionally, more than 25% of the church’s budget is devoted to maintenance on the aging building.
A 2016 building study conducted by the church showed that three former downtown churches — First Christian Church, Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and Winchester Church of God — experienced significant growth by relocating.
About 120 people attend Sunday services at First United Methodist Church.
Although White said he “loves downtown,” the congregation believes that relocating is what’s best “for the kingdom of God.”
“Parking matters to people coming to church,” White said. “Handicap accessibility has become an enormous problem because there are a lot of stairs [in the existing church building]. It’s a great facility for some, but when people have wheelchairs or strollers… it’s become an issue.”
On Monday, White showed plans for a one-story, 15,495-square-foot building that would house the new church. Designs call for a sanctuary that seats 302 people, eight classrooms, three offices, a pastor’s conference room and study, a kitchen, restrooms, a large gathering space and a playground. The building would have room for expansion, if needed.
“This is all on one level,” White said. “And people, whether they have small children or [use] walkers or wheelchairs, aren’t going to have any trouble getting into this place.”
The cost estimate for a new building is $3.8 million. The church plans to use money from the sale of its existing building to help pay for the new one. The plan is to have the new building operational within three years, White said.
For more information, visit fumcwinchester.org.
(6) comments
Did I miss something? This whole article was about moving so that they could grow and be compliant with the American Disabilities Act...
I really wished someone would explain how they see hate in what is going on with those that want to stay true to the word of God. I don't know of any true Christians that hate anyone for the sins they are committing.
It’s a sad society when a church chooses the parishioners solely based on whether you’re gay or not. We’re all human and deserving of love not hate. Come on people we’re all the same inside 💕
I did not read that in this article [sad]
With which group will this Methodist church align itself with in the upcoming split / schism of the Methodists? Will it become a Traditional anti-gay congregation or a pro-gay welcoming congregation? This is the church I grew up in and left, not just because I am gay but for many other reasons as well.
You'll always be welcomed back if you confess your sins and change your chosen lifestyle.
