WINCHESTER — A final wrongful death insurance settlement has been proposed in the crash that killed driver Michael Keith Mercer and his passenger and father-in-law Jimmy Waltus Kilbourne Sr. on Papermill Road in Frederick County on March 24, 2018.
The $75,000 proposal, filed in Frederick County Circuit Court on Tuesday, is from United Services Automobile Association, Mercer’s insurer. According to the proposal, it’s in addition to $900,000 paid out to relatives of the victims by USAA and the insurance companies representing Mercer; Anthony DeWayne Morris, the drunken driver who hit Mercer; and Tyrone Marshall, the owner of the 1999 Ford F-150 pickup truck Morris was driving.
Michael Mercer, 59, of Stephens City, was a retired Information Technology program manager for the military contractor Northrop Grumann. He was an avid outdoorsman who ran a small gun store out of his home.
Kilbourne, 83, also of Stephens City, was a decorated Vietnam War veteran who was a flight instructor after retiring from the Air Force as a lieutenant colonel. He served on the Winchester Regional Airport Authority from 2000-07.
The proposal names Victoria Mercer, Michael Mercer’s wife, as beneficiary. The money would be divided among Mercer, her son James A. “Trey” Mercer III, and her daughter Sarah A. Mercer. Mercer and her teenage son were in the 2001 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Michael Mercer and were badly hurt in the head-on crash.
The 39-year-old Morris, who had no prior criminal record or serious driving infractions, was sentenced last year in Frederick County Circuit Court to 21 years in prison with 11 years suspended.
His relatives testified he rarely drank and had been working 60 hours per week to support his four children. Morris said he fell asleep at the wheel after drinking three or four beers.
