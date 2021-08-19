WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Finance Committee on Wednesday unanimously recommended that the county appropriate $1.69 million to the Frederick County regional landfill for various projects.
The money represents unspent fiscal year 2021 funds previously allocated for the landfill. The committee recommended that the Board of Supervisors carry forward the funds so the landfill can spend them in the current fiscal year. The money would finance the continued construction of a municipal solid waste (MSW) cell, replacement parts for gas generators and engineering costs for various projects.
The landfill is in the midst of developing an 11-acre cell to dispose of MSW.
Frederick County Public Works Director Joe Wilder told the committee that about $4 million will be spent on the cell’s development. Cells are typically about 40-feet deep and must be at least 10 feet above seasonal groundwater elevation to keep water from coming in contact with the cell. It has been more than a decade since the landfill has built a new cell. The new cell should be able to handle MSW waste for at least 10 years. Construction is slated for completion in December, Wilder said.
The committee also recommended:
Carrying forward $25,000 from the last fiscal year to help the Department of Social Services finance a replacement vehicle.
Appropriating $74,121 in carry-forward funds to the Sheriff’s Office to purchase a building to hold emergency vehicles.
Appropriating $38,185 in carry-forward funds to the Sheriff’s Office to purchase Microsoft Office Software for 130 laptops.
Appropriating $50,000 in carry-forward funds to the Sheriff’s Office for the purchase of vehicle routers.
Appropriating $32,265 to the Handley Regional Library to help provide a Cost of Living Salary adjustment to the staff.
In other business, Finance Director Cheryl Shiffler said at the next committee meeting she would like to discuss the Board of Supervisors’ recent decision against implementing a 2% meals tax increase, which would have generated an additional $2.6 million in annual revenue. The board voted down the increase over concerns that it might have a negative impact on restaurants amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shiffler said she would like to talk about ways to ensure the county has a balanced budget without the additional revenue.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St. were Chairman Judith McCann-Slaughter and committee members Charles DeHaven Jr., Angela Rudolph and Jeffrey Boppe.
