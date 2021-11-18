WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Finance Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to recommend appropriating $1.5 million to the Winchester Regional Airport Authority.
In February, the airport plans to compete for a Virginia Department of Aviation grant for the “Terminal Site Work phase 2” construction project. The site work is needed to support the relocation of the airport’s terminal. The airport intends to replace its existing 9,245-square-foot terminal, built in 1989, with a new one roughly 100 feet south of the current location. The relocation is needed to meet revised Federal Aviation Administration standards.
Airport Executive Director Nicholas Sabo says that if the grant application is successful, it would cover 80% of the construction and construction management costs. While the county would only provide $225,000, the county government still needs to appropriate $1.5 million because it is the fiscal agent for the airport. However, the airport will only spend the money if it is awarded a grant.
The matter will go before the Board of Supervisors at a future meeting.
During the meeting, Finance Committee Chairwoman Judith McCann-Slaughter noted that the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) awarded the Frederick County government a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial reporting. The award is for the county’s annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year that ended on June 30, 2020.
“This is the 35th consecutive year that Frederick County has received this achievement, and I want to acknowledge and thank the finance department for the excellent work that they do and have always done for the benefit of Frederick County and all of its citizens,” McCann-Slaughter said.
In other business, the committee recommended appropriating $310,000 to complete Marion Drive to meet Virginia Department of Transportation standards and be accepted into VDOT’s secondary road system. The road serves The Farms at Frog Hollow subdivision in northwest Frederick County. The former developer of the subdivision foreclosed in 2009 and Summit Community Bank took over the lots. Once Marion Drive meets VDOT standards and is adopted into the department’s secondary road system, VDOT will become responsible for the road’s maintenance.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St. were Chairwoman Judith McCann-Slaughter and committee members Charles DeHaven Jr. Bob Wells, Angela Rudolph, Gary Oates and Jeffrey Boppe.
