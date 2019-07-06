Greetings Adrian. Happy 4th of July!!
For your consideration.....
THE DECONSTRUCTION OF AMERICA, ONE HISTORICAL BRICK AT A TIME
Several days ago, the Charlottesville City Council genuflected to the God of Political Correctness and, in their collective wisdom, decided to remove Mr. Jefferson's birthday as a day of celebration in his home town.
All men have their flaws. Of course Thomas Jefferson knew that slavery was wrong, but he dedicated his life and fortune to make the lot of all mankind better for the future. As products of their own time in history, he along with the other Founders could only do so much. But what they did accomplish in a very short span of time was one of the greatest feats of courage, brilliance, generosity and enlightenment the world has ever seen...in a word, America. To defame and denigrate this great man for owning slaves in the 1700's is like criticizing God for taking a whole six days to create the universe. Can you show me a man who has contributed more to humankind in a single lifetime?
And yet there are those out there in this the 21st century who will cast dispersion, doubt and even hatred towards our heroes and our collective heritage. Evidently, the Charlottesville City Council is so inclined. I would like to know what great acts of heroism, what strokes of genius, and what history-altering contributions those council members will leave to human posterity?
One thing is certain, nothing and no one lives in a vacuum.
Socialism is ascendant in our own Democratic Party. The foundation of our democracy, the First and Second Amendments, are under siege like never before. American history is being rewritten or not being taught at all in schools. And Communism and Fascism are watching and waiting in the shadows, (Russian election interference, China's economic and military ascendance, Iran's tyrannical theocracy and it's blatant threats to the Western world, not to mention the far-Left and the cowardly masked marauders of Antifa) biting at the bit while we tear ourselves apart. If our heritage, our traditions and our history are deconstructed and erased brick by brick, letter by letter, it is sure to be replaced by something else.
And if history can predict the future, I shudder to think what that future might look like.
Things to ponder on our own Independence Day, July 4, 2019....brought to you by Thomas Jefferson, et al.
Alan J. Fink
Winchester, VA
July 4, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.