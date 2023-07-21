Fire at Sandy's Mobile Home Community

Frederick County firefighters battle a blaze that destroyed two mobile homes and damaged a pickup truck around noon Friday at Sandy's Mobile Home Community at 2044 Fairfax Pike near Double Tollgate. An official report from fire officials wasn't immediately available Friday afternoon, but it doesn't appear that anyone was injured in the blaze. A person at the scene said the fire may have originated with an air conditioning unit.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

