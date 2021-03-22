WINCHESTER — No one was injured in a fire that badly damaged a home in the 200 block of Darby Drive on Sunday.
The fire was reported at 12:05 p.m., and firefighters arrived at 12:10 p.m. to find smoke and flames coming from the house, according to Frederick County Fire Chief Steven Majchhrzak. He said no one was home when the fire began. A neighbor called 911 about the fire, which started in the enclosed back deck of the home.
The fire had spread from the deck to the first and second floors of the two-floor home by the time firefighters arrived and was through the roof of in the back of the home. Majchrzak said firefighters were able to prevent it from spreading to neighboring homes. The fire was extinguished at 1:04 p.m., according to a news release from the Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department.
Despite significant damage to the home, firefighters were able to salvage some of the homeowners personal effects including important documents and children's toys, according to Majchrzak. "It was another good effort by the department and the system as a whole to get out and keep the neighbors safe," he said.
A damage estimate for the 2,512-square-foot home was unavailable Sunday evening. The property has an assessed value of $394,000, according to Frederick County property records.
