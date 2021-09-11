GAINESBORO — For some, 9/11 is a distant memory, but the attacks and their aftereffects remain vivid for Don Jackson.
"It was where I lived," said Jackson, who is chief of the Gainesboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company in Frederick County. "They attacked my home."
Jackson grew up in Long Island in Oceanside, New York, about 30 miles from New York City. The 60-year-old was a volunteer firefighter in Oceanside from 1977 to 1995 and was an New York Police Department officer from 1981 to 1995.
After retiring early from the NYPD due to injuries, Jackson, who has family in the area, moved to Gore and became a Gainesboro volunteer in 1996. He was hired full time by Clarke County Fire and Rescue in 2001 and retired from there last week, but he said he plans to continue indefinitely in Gainesboro.
Jackson is a fifth-generation firefighter who grew up hanging around firehouses where his father and grandfather worked. Jackson's son, Donald Jackson, is a captain with the Fauquier County Fire and Rescue Department. The elder Jackson's wife Debbie Jackson, whom he married in 1982, and his daughters, Valerie Jackson and Karen Woodson, are auxiliary members of the Gainesboro company.
Growing up in Oceanside, Jackson hoped to become a Fire Department of the City of New York member, but he was put on a list and had a long wait. He also applied to the NYPD and working as a police officer when he was accepted to become a firefighter. But the switch would've have resulted in a pay cut, which wasn't an option for the father of three young children.
But some of Jackson's colleagues and friends with whom he'd volunteered in Oceanside were hired by the FDNY. They included firefighter Kenneth J. Marino, a 40-year-old father of two, who died on 9/11 in the North Tower collapse. In the first several months after attacks, Jackson visited New York at least a dozen times attending funerals of firefighters and police. Making the approximately 300-mile trips was a no-brainer.
Jackson said he knew about 20 of the 343 FDNY firefighters, 23 NYPD officers and 37 Port Authority of New York and New Jersey officers who died on 9/11.
When he wasn't attending funerals, Jackson also worked in the rubble of Ground Zero, where the two World Trade Center towers collapsed. The sometimes gruesome work, which included the removal of human remains, lasted until March of 2002. It involved the removal of 1.8 million tons of debris (108,000 truckloads) that were taken to the Fresh Kills dumpsite in Staten Island.
Underground fires burned for about eight months after the attacks, and the air around the eight-block Financial District in lower Manhattan was filled with a toxic stew of chemicals including asbestos, benzene and lead.
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani said shortly after the attacks that air quality was monitored "constantly" and was "not in any way dangerous." Former New Jersey governor and then Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Christie Todd Whitman said that while there were Volatile Organic Compounds in the air, "the concentrations are such that they don't pose a health hazard. We're going to keep everybody safe."
But there have been deadly consequences for some of those who worked long-term at Ground Zero. The New York Daily News reported last week that nearly 250 FDNY firefighters who were part of the World Trade Center Health Program have died of 9/11-related cancer or other diseases. Through March, nearly 3,100 FDNY members had at least one 9/11-related cancer.
Jackson said a couple dozen firefighters and police who he knew have died from 9/11-related illnesses. They included a good friend, NYPD Assistant Police Chief Michael V. Quinn. He died of cancer in 2016.
"It's a shame," Jackson said. "Guys are going to be dying for years from breathing the air there."
Firefighters and police were celebrated as heroes after 9/11, and politicians vowed to "never forget." But paying for health care for those who got sick involved a bruising congressional battle. When the $4.3 billion Joseph Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act passed in 2010 — Zadroga was a NYPD detective who died from a respiratory illness after 9/11 — both of Virginia's senators voted for the bill. However, five of the state's then-11 congressman opposed it. All of Virginia's congressional delegation supported re-authorizing the law when it passed overwhelmingly in 2019.
Jackson said it was frustrating that it took a tooth-and-nail battle to pay for health care for victims, but it's more frustrating that some have forgotten the nearly 3,000 9/11 victims.
"You say, 'never forget, never forget,' but I just don't think it's a big deal to people," he said. "Cops and fireman, veterans, they never forget."
