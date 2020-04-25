WINCHESTER — Less than a year after being hired as Winchester’s fire and rescue chief, William A. Garrett has resigned.
“Quite frankly, it’s not working out here,” Garrett said in a telephone interview late Friday afternoon.
His resignation is effective June 2, which would have marked his one-year anniversary of being sworn in by Mayor David Smith.
“The men and women in the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department have been a joy to serve,” said Garrett, who has not yet lined up another job.
The chief was publicly supported by the majority of career and volunteer personnel in his department, but there were reports of turmoil within Rouss City Hall after Garrett questioned a Paid Time Off (PTO) program that didn’t credit professional firefighters and paramedics for working more hours per year than other city employees.
Garrett spoke at a City Council meeting regarding the PTO proposal on Nov. 12. In response to a question from council, the chief recommended taking more time to revise the policy so it would be fair to all city employees. Council agreed and asked staff to develop more options.
According to a statement of complaint filed by Garrett on Dec. 2, he met with then-City Manager Eden Freeman, Human Resources Director Paula Nofsinger, Chief Financial Officer Mary Blowe and Financial Services Director Celeste Broadstreet one day after making his comments to council.
“At the outset of the meeting, you expressed disappointment in my response to City Council members ... and that I was not your fire chief,” Garrett wrote in the complaint that was submitted to Freeman.
On Nov. 21, Garrett was again called to Rouss City Hall for a meeting with five other department heads — Nofsinger, Police Chief John Piper, Public Services Director Perry Eisenach, Social Services Director Amber Dopkowski and a fifth person whose identity has not been verified — to discuss the PTO proposal.
“During this conversation, all members, excluding Paula Nofsinger, expressed their feedback into my comments at the City Council [meeting],” Garrett wrote in his complaint. “The comments were focused on a dislike for the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department and my management of the department. ... Two of the members, John Piper and Perry Eisenhower [sic], expressed hostility towards me specifically in a profanity- and hatred-laced response about my actions on November 12, 2019 ... This was witnessed by all parties in the room.”
Freeman later told The Star that the department heads were not being critical of Garrett and his staff.
One day after the Nov. 21 department head meeting, Garrett was called to Freeman’s office for a meeting with her and Nofsinger. Freeman “ordered me to take the next two workdays off, to think about my position as fire chief,” Garrett wrote in his statement of complaint. “I was relieved of my duties and directed to use the time to decide if I wanted to resign or continue working in my position with conditions to ‘get on board as a team with city leadership.’”
Freeman later contended that Garrett was not relieved of duty, and one of the days he was absent, Tuesday, Nov. 26, was for a prearranged day off. She offered no explanation for him being out of the office on Monday, Nov. 25.
Freeman resigned as city manager in mid-March and was replaced on an interim basis by Mary Beth Price. On Friday, Price said Garrett’s probationary period with the city had been extended by Freeman until June 2, so she honored her predecessor’s disciplinary action.
“I’ve worked well with him in the short period of time I’ve worked with him,” Price said in a telephone interview. She declined to discuss the situation further because it is a personnel matter.
Garrett said his departure has nothing to do with the added burden placed on his department by the COVID-19 pandemic, and he and his family are ready to move beyond the internal tensions of the last five months.
“At the one year mark, which will be June 2, I have the opportunity to resign without prejudice,” Garrett said. “The way I interpret that is, there won’t be any bad blood or ill will.”
Price said the process for finding Garrett’s replacement will be announced soon. His successor will be the fourth person to serve as Winchester’s fire and rescue chief since January 2013.
There is more going on here than we are being told. The STAR needs to dive deeper into why “It just isn’t working out”, And why there have been so many Fire Chiefs in such a short period of time.
