GORE — Fire damaged a home in the 300 block of Deer Creek Road and displaced four occupants on Friday afternoon, according to Frederick County Fire and Rescue officials.
The fire was reported at 1:58 p.m., and firefighters arrived on the scene at 2:01 p.m., according to Frederick County Public Information Officer Karen Vacchio.
No one was injured in the fire, Vacchio said.
Kathy Trenum, disaster program specialist with the American Red Cross, said the occupants included a family of three — two adults in their 40s and their teenage niece — and a friend.
Firefighters, who were on the scene for 2½ hours, used a hose line to knock down the fire on the home's exterior before transitioning to an interior attack, according to fire officials. Crews also set up folding water tanks to hold water being shuttled to the scene by tankers.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it appears to have originated in a concealed space near a chimney for a wood-burning furnace.
No damage estimate to the home was immediately available.
Units that responded to the fire included the North Mountain Fire and Rescue, Round Hill Fire and Rescue, Gainesboro Fire and Rescue, Gore Fire and Rescue, Star Tannery Fire and Rescue, Reynolds Store Fire and Rescue, Clearbrook Fire and Rescue, Frederick County AC10 and Battalion 10 and the Office of the Fire Marshal. They were assisted by a medic unit from the City of Winchester.
