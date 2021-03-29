MIDDLETOWN — Fire damaged a home off Refuge Church Road in Frederick County on Saturday afternoon.
The blaze was reported at 4:26 p.m.
"No occupants were home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported on the fire ground," states a post on Warren County Fire & Rescue's Facebook page.
Frederick County Fire & Rescue was assisted by Warren County Fire & Rescue at the scene, according to the post. The home is less than a mile from the Warren County line.
"Warren County Truck 10 (North Warren) was the first arriving piece, behind Middletown Chief 12, and found a large farmhouse with flames visible throughout the first floor and heavy smoke conditions on the second," the post states. "An aggressive exterior attack was initiated while awaiting additional manpower. Engine 1 (Front Royal), along with Middletown and other units from Frederick and Strasburg, arrived a short time after and firefighters transitioned to an interior attack. A large hole in the first and second floor complicated firefighter’s suppression efforts. Tanker 4 (Linden) established water supply for the duration of the incident."
Firefighters were on the scene for about four hours.
The Frederick County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
This is the second major house fire in the community in recent days. On March 25, a home on Old Ferry Lane in Bluemont in Clarke County was heavily damaged by fire.
The blaze was reported at 5:15 p.m, , according to John H. Enders Fire & Rescue Company's Facebook page. All occupants were able to safely evacuate the home.
"Crews were shuttled 'up the mountain' as narrow road conditions and spacing limited the number of apparatus that could park on scene," the post states. "Due to the need to establish tanker operations that overtook the roadway, many crew members needed to walk the final stretch of the steep road in full turnout gear carrying supplies and equipment. EMS personnel set up a rehab station for the firefighters, which included monitoring of vital signs and providing water and refreshments."
Firefighters remained on the scene until about 11 p.m.
Clarke County Fire & Rescue was assisted at the scene by firefighters from Frederick County, Loudoun County, Warren County, Mt. Weather and Jefferson County, W.Va.
