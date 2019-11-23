GORE — Fire damaged a home and displaced four occupants at 342 Deer Creek Road on Friday afternoon according to Frederick County Fire and Rescue officials.
The fire was called in at 1:58 p.m. and firefighters arrived on the scene at 2:01 p.m., according to Frederick County Public Information Officer Karen Vacchio.
Firefighting crews rapidly deployed a hose line and knocked down the fire on the outside before transitioning to an interior attack of the fire. Simultaneously, additional crews entered the structure to search for occupants and set up folding water tanks to shuttle water to the scene with a series of tankers. No occupants were found inside during the search.
Firefighters were on the scene for 2.5 hours. Vacchio said no one was injured in the fire, but that all residents were displaced. Kathy Trenum, disaster program specialist with the American Red Cross, said the occupants included a family of three — two adults in their 40s and their teenage niece — and a friend.
There is no available dollar loss as of Friday night. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Vacchio. However, the area of origin is a concealed space near a chimney for a wood-burning furnace.
Units that responded included the North Mountain Fire and Rescue, Round Hill Community Fire and Rescue, Gainesboro Fire and Rescue, Gore Fire and Rescue, Star Tannery Fire and Rescue, Reynolds Store Fire and Rescue, Clearbrook Fire and Rescue, Frederick County AC10 and Battalion 10 and the Office of the Fire Marshal. The units were assisted by a medic unit from the City of Winchester.
No other information was available as of Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.