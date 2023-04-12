A fire destroyed a Warren County home Tuesday morning and claimed the life of a pet.
Warren County firefighters responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Sugar Maple Road in the Shenandoah Shores subdivision at approximately 7:30 a.m., according to a Department of Fire and Rescue Services Facebook post. Fire and rescue crews arrived to find fire and smoke coming from the single-family dwelling. The person inside had escaped, the post states.
Fire officials on the scene issued a second alarm and requested additional engines and a medic unit respond, the post states. Firefighters brought the blaze under control about 40 minutes into the response, but crews worked at the scene for approximately three and a half hours.
A family cat woke the person inside, alerting the occupant of the fire, the post states. The occupant escaped the fire, but responders found the cat deceased.
The Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office investigated the incident and determined that an improperly used space heater caused the blaze, according to the post. The fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage and made the home uninhabitable, the post states.
The occupant received aid from the American Red Cross Assistance Program.
