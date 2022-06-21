CROSS JUNCTION — A fire that did significant damage to a home in the Lake Holiday development on Monday afternoon is classified as accidental, though the precise cause and origin is still being investigated, according to the Frederick County Fire Marshal's Office.
Nine people were in the residence in the 200 block of Greenbriar Circle when the fire broke out, but no injuries were reported. The occupants were out of the home when firefighters arrived.
Emergency Communications received the first call about the fire at 2:08 p.m. and dispatched it at 2:10 p.m., with the first fire rescue vehicle arriving on the scene at 2:26 p.m. and the first fire suppression apparatus arriving at 2:28 p.m.
"The first arriving units found fire on the front of the residence that had extended throughout the first and second floor," a news release from the fire marshal states. "An aggressive interior fire attack was performed by the first arriving units. The construction of the residence made it difficult to fully extinguish the fire as it traveled through void spaces to the second floor. It took time for fire crews to locate and fully extinguish the fire in these voids and spaces."
The blaze was extinguished at 3:24 p.m., with the last unit clearing the scene at 5:40 p.m.
The home had working smoke alarms. An approximate dollar loss was undetermined.
Units that responded to the scene were Reynolds Store, Gainesboro, North Mountain, Gore, Star Tannery, Round Hill, Winchester, Frederick County Battalion Chief and the Frederick County Fire Marshall's Office.
This was the second major house fire in the county in four days. On Friday, a fire did an estimated $450,000 in damage to a Marshall Lane home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.