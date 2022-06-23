Clarke Barn Fire

A fire Wednesday night destroyed a barn on Quarter Horse Lane, off Clay Hill Road near Millwood in Clarke County. According to Boyce and Enders fire company officials, the blaze was reported at 11:24 p.m. The approximately 1,800-square-foot barn, which contained horse stables and a storage area, was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. No animals were in the barn when the fire occurred, and there were no injuries. The cause of the fire was undetermined as of Thursday afternoon, but severe thunderstorms and lightning were occurring Wednesday night. Officials had not yet identified the property owner. Also responding to the scene were emergency crews from the Blue Ridge and Mount Weather fire companies as well as Warren, Frederick and Fauquier counties. The last crew left the scene at 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

 Provided by J. Arnold

