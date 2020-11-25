SWIMLEY — Firefighters were unable to determine the cause of a blaze that destroyed a home in northern Clarke County on Tuesday.
The two-story house in the 900 block of Old Charles Town Road — near Swimley Road and the West Virginia line — and its contents were declared a total loss, said county Emergency Services Director Brian Lichty. He did not know the home's value.
All four members of the family who lived there escaped unharmed, Lichty said. The American Red Cross is taking care of their immediate shelter and household needs, he said.
The John H. Enders Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company in Berryville initially was called to the blaze at 11:48 a.m. Mutual aid was provided by the Boyce and Blue Ridge fire and rescue companies, plus emergency responders from Frederick, Warren and Loudoun counties as well as Jefferson and Berkeley counties in West Virginia, Lichty said.
Upon arrival, firefighters discovered "probably three quarters of the house" engulfed in flames, he said.
Crews remained on the scene until about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Lichty said. They were unable to find anything that potentially could pinpoint the fire's origins, and they did not determine in which room of the home the fire started, he said.
One firefighter was treated at the scene for a cut lip, he added.
