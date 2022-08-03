A house in the 200 block of Retreat Lane in northern Frederick County was destroyed by fire Wednesday morning.
Three people were asleep in the home when the fire broke out, according to a news release from county fire officials, but they were alerted by smoke alarms and were able to get themselves and their pets to safety.
When the first firefighters arrived on the scene at 4:52 a.m., they found the house fully involved with fire. They were dispatched at 4:36 a.m.
"The first arriving fire and rescue units performed an exterior fire attack due to the amount of fire coming from the residence," the release stated. "Units also had to establish a water supply due to the residence being in a non-hydranted area."
Tankers from Frederick County and mutual aid departments hauled water from a nearby pond to the scene.
The fire was extinguished at 5:16 a.m., with the last unit leaving at 10:25 a.m.
The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. The approximate dollar loss to the home and its contents is $400,000.
The American Red Cross is assisting the occupants.
Responding units included Reynolds Store, Gainesboro, Gore, North Mountain, Frederick County Fire Marshal's Office, and mutual aid from Hampshire, Morgan and Berkeley counties in West Virginia.
