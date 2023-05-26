BERRYVILLE — A garage at a local home and the car inside were destroyed in a fire Thursday afternoon.
The garage was “fully involved” in flames when the John H. Enders Fire Company & Rescue Squad arrived at the home in the 10 block of Rice Street around 5 p.m., company Chief J.C. Blaylock said.
Crews put out the blaze in about 15 minutes but remained on the scene until after 6:30 p.m., according to Blaylock.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation Thursday night.
Other parts of the home sustained only “cosmetic damage,” such as some melting of siding, Blaylock said.
He estimated damages to the structure and the car at $50,000.
The home’s occupants were not displaced, he added.
Enders was assisted on scene by the Boyce Volunteer Fire Company in Clarke County and the Greenwood and Millwood Station fire and rescue companies in Frederick County.
