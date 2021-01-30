GORE — No one was hurt in a fire that destroyed an empty mobile home at 7020 Northwestern Pike (U.S. 50) and moderately damaged an occupied one next to it on Thursday night.
The fire was called in at 9:48 p.m. The vacant home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at 9:56 p.m., according to Deputy Fire Chief and Fire Marshal S. Mark Showers.
He said firefighters needed about an hour to control the fire and it was extinguished around 11:30 p.m. The fire extended to the occupied home where three people live, but only caused minor damage. The occupied home is only a foot away from the empty one, and Showers credited firefighters for preventing substantial damage to it. He said the three adult residents stayed with relatives overnight.
The fire was caused by the owner of the occupied home using a portable propane heater to keep pipes from freezing in the empty home. Showers said the man owns both homes, which are listed under the same address, and was planning to rent out the vacant home soon. It had been empty about a month.
The homeowners are Beverly Ann Burton and Philip W. Mcilwee, according to county property records. A damage estimate for the vacant home was unavailable Friday, but the total value of the home and land is $112,080.
Showers said the heater was too close to cabinet doors that were open underneath the bathroom sink pipes. He said should heaters should always be kept at least 3 feet away from combustible materials.
December, January and February are when most home heating fires occur, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Between 2011-15, portable and stationary space heaters accounted for 43% of home heating fires and 85% percent of home heating fire deaths, according to a 2018 association report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.