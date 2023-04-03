A Sunday morning fire leveled a home in Mountain Falls Park in Frederick County.
Two people were at the residence at 325 Raccoon Drive when the fire broke out, according to a media release from the Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department. One person at the scene was assessed by EMS crews for minor injuries.
Firefighters who returned to the scene on Monday to douse hot spots said a dog perished in the fire.
Damage to the home was estimated at approximately $225,000, the release states.
The first crews who arrived at the house on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. reported that the two-story, single-family dwelling was "fully involved" with fire extending into the surrounding woods, the release states.
"Crews initially sprayed water from the truck, then deployed hose lines to contain the blaze," according to the release. "As additional units arrived they were instructed to contain the fire in the woods around the house. All fire operations were defensive, meaning no firefighters entered the structure."
Water was hauled to the scene via tanker trucks from a nearby water source, the release added.
The fire was extinguished at 10 a.m. Sunday. The cause remains under investigation.
The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the home's occupants. The residence did not have smoke alarms, according to the release.
Responding units were North Mountain, Star Tannery, Gore, Gainesboro and Round Hill in Frederick County, the City of Winchester, Shenandoah County and Hampshire County, W.Va.
