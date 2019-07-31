GAINESBORO — Don Jackson arrived less than 10 minutes after the call went out, but he was too late. The storage barn at 270 Shadow Brook Lane was fully engulfed in flames.
The Gainesboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company chief instead directed firefighters to contain the blaze and stop it from spreading into the trees and other nearby structures in this remote section of northern Frederick County.
“The whole attack was from the exterior,” Jackson said at the scene of the fire that started shortly before noon on Tuesday. “There was no sense going in because we weren’t going to save anything.”
According to the Frederick County Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office, the 672-square-foot storage barn was valued at $1,344 and sat on 8 acres of land owned by Alice and Thomas Hunger. The property also includes a three-bedroom house, a cabin and two sheds, none of which were damaged in the fire.
Jackson didn’t know what equipment was in the barn, but a flat-bed trailer was parked just outside the burning building. There also were reports that live ammunition was stored inside the structure, so he ordered non-essential personnel to maintain a safe distance from the fire.
It turned out to be an unnecessary precaution.
“It had all gone off before I got here,” Jackson said.
As for the cause of the blaze, Jackson said it was too early to tell.
“The fire marshal will be looking into that,” he said.
A strong storm with lightning rolled through the area while firefighters were still on scene, but skies had been clear when the fire started late Tuesday morning.
The storm brought a brief reprieve from temperatures in the mid-80s. Due to the heat, Jackson rotated his firefighters to make sure none of them got overheated while battling the blaze. As each person came off the line, their vitals were checked by an on-scene paramedic.
There are no fire hydrants in this isolated part of the county, so water was trucked in by tankers from various fire and rescue companies that filled up at the nearby Brush Creek.
“They just keep coming up and dumping into that portable [water storage] tank, and we pumped out of the portable tank to the fire,” Jackson said.
He added there was a constant supply of water, so hoses never went dry while firefighters sprayed down the burning building.
Crews from Frederick County’s Gainesboro, Round Hill, Gore, Reynolds Store and North Mountain volunteer fire and rescue companies responded to Tuesday’s fire, along with the South End Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company in Winchester and Back Creek Valley Volunteer Fire Department in Hedgesville, W.Va.
(1) comment
This article is riddled with errors. From the owner's name to the creek used to extinguish the fire. Terrible reporting.
