WINCHESTER — James Painter was cleaning his bedroom on Thursday afternoon when his wife Joy See heard a crackling sound, looked outside and saw their next door neighbor’s house on fire.
Painter said he grabbed a garden hose from the basement and began hosing down flames coming out the first floor windows on the south side of the home at 2954 Valley Ave. until firefighters arrived.
“I didn’t stop spraying until they busted through the front door,” Painter said. “Once they went in with their big hoses, that’s when I backed off and let them take care of it.”
The fire displaced a family of six, but caused no serious injuries, according to Fire Chief William A. Garrett, who said no one was home when it began. He said a firefighter, whose name he didn’t give due to medical privacy concerns, was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.
The fire was called in at 12:54 p.m. by a passerby and the first firefighters arrived at 12:59 p.m. Garrett said flames were visible from the front window and smoke was billowing from the roof when firefighters first arrived at 12:59 p.m. The home is a half-block south of Treetops Lane between Treetops and Armour Dale.
The fire was contained at 1:27 p.m. Firefighters, who were assisted by their Frederick County counterparts, left the scene at 2:56 p.m. The cause of the fire was unavailable on Thursday evening.
The 64-year-old Painter, who has lived in his home since 2003, said his neighbors moved in around 2007. He said the adults were at work and their children were at school. “They’re good people,” he said.
Garrett said the family is getting temporary housing assistance from the American Red Cross Shenandoah Valley chapter. The property is owned by Jenkins-Cooper LLC, according to Winchester real estate records. The total property value is $200,200. A damage estimate was unavailable on Thursday evening.
