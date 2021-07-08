STEPHENS CITY — A family of three was displaced by a house fire in the 1600 block of Double Church Road that was reported at 12:36 a.m. Monday.
A Frederick County Fire and Rescue news release said a 911 caller reported the fire started on a grill. But Fire Chief Steven Majchrzak said in a Wednesday email that where and how the fire started haven’t been determined. The residents were out of the home when the first firefighter arrived, and no one was hurt in the blaze.
Because firefighters from the Stephens City and Middletown volunteer fire and rescue companies were responding to medical calls when the fire was reported, just one firefighter from Middletown was first on the scene at 12:45 a.m. Majchrzak said the Stephens City station is staffed with a minimum of four paid firefighters and the Middletown station has at least two.
Under the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration “two-in/two-out” requirement, a minimum of two firefighters can enter a burning structure, and they must have visual or radio contact with each other and visual or radio contact with two firefighters outside the structure. The rule applies to all fires beyond the incipient stage, which is defined as a fire that can be extinguished with fire extinguishers or a small hose.
The first firefighter on the scene was a Middletown volunteer who was driving a fire engine. Flames were coming from the rear of the home when he arrived. While awaiting other firefighters, he set up the truck, surveilled the fire scene — known as a “360-degree scene size up” — and laid down a fire hose and began spraying water on the flames. Majchrzak said additional firefighters arrived four minutes after their colleague, with another crew arriving four minutes later.
“This was an instance of multiple overlapping calls stretching the resources of the system, which was mitigated by dedicated volunteer members serving their community and answering the call late at night on a holiday weekend,” Majchrzak said.
The fire, which was contained at 1:11 a.m., caused roughly $70,000 in damage to the one-floor home. The home has a $107,000 value and the total property value is $186,000, according to online county property records. The 1,232-square-foot cinder block and vinyl home was built in 1960 and is owned by Ferrel A. Whitt Jr.
