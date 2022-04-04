A Friday fire at 123 Buckingham Drive in Stephens City left the home’s occupants displaced and caused $70,000 in damages, according to a Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department news release.
Crews arrived at the two-story, single-family home at 6 p.m., by which time smoke was visible and the occupants had exited the house. As units were deploying a hose, flames broke out of a ground floor window. Firefighters then entered the home, and flames were extinguished at 6:21 p.m.
Neither the home's occupants nor emergency personnel were injured.
Crews remained on the scene for three hours. The fire's cause remains under investigation.
Responding units included Stephens City Fire and Rescue, Middletown Fire and Rescue, Millwood Station Fire and Rescue, BATT10, Shawnee Fire and Rescue, Rouss Fire Company, and Strasburg Fire Department.
