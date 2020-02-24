WINCHESTER — A commercial structure fire was reported at a Kingspan Insulation warehouse on Sunday evening.
The facility is located on Kingspan Way off Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) in Frederick County.
Frederick County spokeswoman Karen Vacchio said firefighting crews were called to the scene of an active fire about 6:20 pm. She was unable to provide further details, as crews were just arriving.
Ireland-based Kingspan is a “global leader in high performance insulation and building envelopes, operating in over 70 countries and employing more than 14,000 people,” according to the company’s website.
