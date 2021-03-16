WINCHESTER — Live high voltage electrical wires delayed efforts to extinguish an overnight fire at the Trex plant Saturday.
The fire occurred at Building 1, a warehouse at the plant at 3229 Shawnee Drive, according to Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department Chief Steven Majchrzak. It was reported at 2:18 a.m., and the first firefighters arrived at 2:29 a.m.
Smoke was billowing from the roof, which is about 40 feet high, and there were flames in the ceiling. After extinguishing fire on the roof, firefighters entered the inside of the warehouse where they saw electrical lines on a scaffolding at least 20 feet high. To conserve their air packs, which contain about 30 minutes of air, firefighters withdrew and waited for the the electricity to be cut. Majachrzak said they waited between 30 minutes to an hour and kept a close watch on the fire to ensure it didn't spread during the delay.
The effort involved about 30 county and Winchester Fire and Rescue Department firefighters. The fire was extinguished at 4:43 a.m. The scene was turned over to the Trex Emergency Response Team — a small, in-house fire department — at 6:34 a.m.
"Fires in commercial and industrial settings carry their own unique hazards and crews showed great discipline in dealing with the electrical hazards present and in tracking down the spot fires over a large area of the facility," Majchrzak said. "It's just another example of career and volunteer firefighters working a large scene and executing safely on it."
The cause of the fire remains under investigation and a damage estimate was unavailable, according to a Frederick County department news release. Saturday's fire was the second in about a month at the company. On Feb. 9, firefighters extinguished a small fire on the roof of a building at the plant that was caused by an equipment malfunction.
Trex, which makes wood-alternative decking products, does over $740 million in annual sales to over 40 countries, according to its website. Patrick Franklin, plant manager, didn't return a call Monday.
