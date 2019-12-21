WINCHESTER — No one was hurt in a fire that badly burned a warehouse containing inflatable holiday decorations at 774 Smithfield Ave., on Thursday.
The fire was called in at 9:02 p.m. Smoke was billowing from the roof of the brick building located in an industrial complex off North Kent Street when the first firefighters arrived at 9:10 p.m. at the building, according to a news release from Lt. Kenneth Scott, a Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department assistant fire marshal.
Around 10 p.m., thick clouds of white smoke could be seen billowing from the roof from blocks away.
Operating with the temperature at 20 degrees, which quickly turned water from the hoses into ice, firefighters brought the fire under control at 1:03 a.m. on Friday. Scott said they used a front-end loader to clear debris after controlling the fire. The last firefighters left the scene at 3:34 a.m.
As the fire burned nearby around 9:45 p.m., Timothy A. Gutilla, owner of Great Holiday Inflatables LLC, fought to control his emotions. He said some $400,000 in merchandise, which was sold online, was in the warehouse.
Gutilla, who said he has insurance, said he responded to a call about an alarm sounding at the building shortly after the fire was called in. When he arrived, Gutilla said firefighters were trying to kick in the door to the office entrance to the building.
“I said, ‘You’ll never kick that door in,’” he said. “I opened it up and let them in. The office was fine, so it had to start in the warehouse.”
The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined, but isn’t believed to be suspicious. Gutilla said on Friday that he was fortunate that the busiest time of the year for his business recently ended meaning there was less merchandise in the warehouse.
Gutilla, who started the business in 2011 and has operated out of the Smithfield location since 2014, said he’s unsure if insurance will cover all of the damages, but he is trying to stay positive. “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.