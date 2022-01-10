Frederick County Fire and Rescue crews stayed busy over the weekend.
A fire broke out Saturday shortly after an SUV crashed into the living room of a one-story, ranch-style home with a brick exterior in the 100 block of Laurel Hill Drive around 6:37 p.m., according to Frederick County Fire and Rescue Chief Steven Majchrzak. He was unsure as of Sunday evening whether the flames originated in the vehicle or resulted from structural damage to the house.
The flames spread into the attic, and Majchrzak said significant damage rendered the home uninhabitable.
The SUV's adult driver was transported via ambulance to Winchester Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries while two juvenile passengers were uninjured. Two adults were in another area of the house and were uninjured, Majchrzak said.
The house's front yard is located where Hickory Hill Drive dead-ends at a three-way intersection.
The incident remains under investigation by law enforcement.
Around 3:17 p.m. Sunday, Majchrzak said crews responded to a townhouse in the 200 block of Hackberry Drive in Stephens City where a fire appears to have started on the second floor. He said the first units on the scene made an "aggressive push" and the fire was contained to the townhouse where it originated.
He said two adults and three children were home and escaped, with one juvenile fleeing to safety via a second-floor window.
"The fire today illustrates the need for families to talk about having two ways out of their home in an event of fire," Majchrzak said.
The fire's cause remains under investigation.
