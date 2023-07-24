Six people were displaced after a Friday fire caused by an overloaded electric system in a mobile home east of Stephens City, according to a Frederick County Department of Fire and Rescue news release.
When crews responded to a report of a structure fire in Sandy’s Manufactured Home Community at 2044 Fairfax Pike near Double Tollgate around noon, the flames were spreading quickly to the two adjacent units, according to the release.
The mobile home in which the fire originated was declared a total loss while two neighboring homes as well as a pickup truck were also damaged. Residents from two of the homes were displaced.
“The second house got more damage because it was right up against where the bulk of the fire was. The house on the other side really just had some external porch damage,” Fire Chief Steve Majchrzak said.
The fire was extinguished at 2:31 p.m.
“The big hazard was there was a 200-gallon propane tank that had lit off, and when that happens, what we do is as long as you keep the tank cooled down, you let the vapor go off and burn off and it sort of renders itself saved, and that’s what went on for a good period of time,” Majchrzak said.
Resident David Wright explained the blaze originated from an air conditioning unit or the outlet it was plugged into. Wright said he and his mother, who has resided in the home for 40 years, had just arrived back from the store when he noticed smoke.
“I went in there, saw something smoking, and I tried to get the fire extinguisher. My mom was halfway in there, so I had to get her out of there. It all started going up in smoke,” he said.
“We’re safe and thank the lord it happened during the day instead of at night,” Wright added.
A 15-year-old resident of one of the neighboring mobile homes explained she was awoken when her dogs began barking and scratching at the door.
“When I went to go check up on them, I saw the fire next door and I was yelling at my mom, telling her we have to go,” she said. “I grabbed my dogs and we were going over to the hill away from it. There were people here getting water to spray on it. It hurt a lot watching it.”
One woman was treated and released by emergency medical services on the scene, according to the release.
Estimated damages have not yet been determined.
The six displaced residents are receiving services from the Red Cross.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.