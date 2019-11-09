The first fire truck paid for by Winchester taxpayers for one of the city's volunteer fire companies was dedicated at the Rouss Volunteer Fire and Rescue Co., station at 3 S. Braddock St., on Thursday.
The 2019 Pierce Enforcer cost just over $1 million and has a 105-foot aerial ladder. An additional $170,000 in equipment for Ladder 2 was purchased by Rouss volunteers.
The truck, which has a 505-horsepower diesel engine, was made by Pierce Manufacturing of Appleton, Wisc. Winchester Fire and Rescue Department Chief William Garrett said it symbolizes the department's commitment to public safety.
"It helps us maintain our promise to be there when the community needs us most," he said. "It's not just a fire truck."
