STEPHENS CITY — A Friday fire in the 100 block of Buckingham Drive displaced a family of five and caused $70,000 in damages, according to the Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department.
No one was hurt in the fire, which was caused by an overheated lithium battery that had recently been recharged, Lt. William E. Pifer III stated in an email on Monday. The fire was reported at 5:55 p.m. by one of the home’s residents and all occupants were outside when the first firefighters arrived at 6 p.m.
Upon arrival, smoke was visible from the two-story, single-family home. As units were deploying a hose, flames broke out of a ground floor window. Firefighters then entered the home, and flames were extinguished at 6:21 p.m. Crews remained on the scene for three hours. County firefighters were assisted by units from Strasburg and Winchester.
Pifer said “thermal runaway” occurred in the overheated battery. The National Fire Protection Association defines the phenomenon as when heat in the battery exceeds the amount of heat that can be dissipated in its surroundings. The battery then generates flammable and toxic gases and can reach a heat high enough to ignite the gases. The cascading effect throughout the energy storage system is known as runaway.
The 2,766-square-foot home was built in 1979 and is owned by Michelle R. Lee, according to county property records. The home is valued at $200,640.
