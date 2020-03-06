STEPHENS CITY — Improperly discarded smoking materials caused a fire that destroyed the roof and back of a house in the 300 block of Tanager Drive on Thursday afternoon, according to Frederick County Assistant Fire Marshal William E. Pifer III.
No injuries were reported, but a dog that lived at the address ran off amid the commotion.
Several neighbors said they heard a loud bang before the back of the two-story house erupted in flames. Part of the home's fence was also damaged by fire.
"I was upstairs in my bedroom when I heard a loud bang," said Stacy Gundrum, who lives next door. At first, she thought the noise came from a garbage truck. "When I looked out my bedroom window, which faces their house, the entire back was on fire."
She opened her window to see if anyone was at the home, then she heard some loud popping sounds and called 911. Frederick County emergency dispatchers received the first call about the fire at 12:11 p.m.
Firefighters arrived on the scene at 12:16 p.m.
The fire didn't spread to any neighboring homes, but Gundrum said she and her daughter Amanda were told by authorities to evacuate their residence.
"I didn't know what to think. It looked like a fireball," Gundrum said.
Pifer said two people live in the home, one of whom was at the residence when the fire broke out. He said the smoking materials, which he didn't specify, were discarded into a container in the back porch area. Pifer didn't disclose the type of container but said it was flammable.
Homeowner Jessica Rae Latta, a Frederick County Public Schools employee, rushed to the scene. She expressed concerns about finding her missing dog, but declined other comment. Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent David Sovine also came to the scene.
Neighbors described the dog as a black Labrador. Pifer said the dog was still at large about three hours after the fire was reported, but it had been spotted in the neighborhood. A Stephens City police officer later posted on his Facebook page that the dog had been found.
According to county property records, Latta purchased the 1,704-square-foot home on Sept. 3 for $259,900. The house was built in 1990.
Bryce White, who lives in the house behind Latta's, also heard a bang before seeing flames erupt. Within minutes, she said the entire back of the home was engulfed.
"I was scared," White said.
Matt Cooper, who lives two houses away, said he saw flames 10 to 20 feet tall coming from the roof.
"I'm in disbelief, because it's such a nice, quiet neighborhood. You just don't expect to see that here," Cooper said.
The fire was extinguished by 1 p.m.
A damage estimate to the house was not available.
"The Office of the Fire Marshal would like to remind our residents of the importance of using approved containers to discard smoking materials and keep them a safe distance from combustible materials," the release said. "Metal containers [filled with] water or sand, as well as commercially manufactured devices designed for discarding smoking materials, should be used and cleaned out frequently after ensuring all embers are completely extinguished."
Frederick County units from Stephens City, Middletown, Millwood Station, Round Hill and Frederick County Battalion 10 responded to the scene. They were assisted by Winchester units from Shawnee, South End and Battalion 6.
About a year ago, a nearby home in the 200 block of Raven Road sustained about $140,000 in damages when a fire broke out at the residence. Three adults who were inside got out safely.
